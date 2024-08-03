Remember this from October 2022?

WATCH: Kamala Harris announces $1 billion in grants for electric school buses | PBS News

“WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly 400 school districts spanning all 50 states and Washington, D.C., along with several tribes and U.S. territories, are receiving roughly $1 billion in grants to purchase about 2,500 “clean” school buses under a new federal program.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan announced the grant awards Wednesday in Seattle. The new, mostly electric school buses will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save money and better protect children’s health, they said.

The EPA initially made $500 million available for clean buses in May but increased that to $965 million last month, responding to what officials called overwhelming demand for electric buses across the country. An additional $1 billion is set to be awarded in the budget year that began Oct. 1.“

So much “demand” for clean, green buses! Of course, school kids will show a hug increase I demand for “no school days” or “free ice cream”!

Well,, now we have this from 30 July 2024 (h/t ZeroHedge):

Electric school buses led to millions in wasteful spending, Montgomery Co. watchdog says - WTOP News

“At a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the 326 electric buses in October 2022, Montgomery County Public Schools projected the shift would save 6,500 gallons of fuel per day and cut costs by 50%.

However, since MCPS entered into the over $168 million contract for the electric buses, the buses were consistently delivered to the system late, according to the report from the county’s Office of the Inspector General.

The inspector general’s report said it also found “mechanical failures with many electric buses rendered them inoperable for extended periods.”

“As a result, in October 2023, the school board approved the school system’s request to buy 90 diesel school buses “in light of the electric bus shortfall” at a cost of more than $14.7 million according to the report.”

And just so its clear how the antics of the “woke” management of the school district operates – rather than pursue penalties for breach of contract for late delivery and non-performance, the “wokesters” chose not to humiliate themselves by doing their jobs.

“MCPS’s failure to hold the contractor accountable to the terms of the contract and their decision not to include provisions to offset incurred expenses has led to millions of dollars in wasteful spending,” the inspector general’s report concluded.

In a statement to WTOP, Montgomery County Public Schools said it considers the inspector general “an important partner” and “will take the necessary actions” to address the issues identified in the report.”

So, “play stupid gams, win stupid prizes” – in this case, the kids having to walk home when their EV buses broke down, the parents who had to stump up the money for intrust on the debt needed to pay for the EV buses and the sellers of diesel buses who did not receive orders for a few years are all newly created victims of the “woke” brain condition necessary to belong to the Cult of Moloch.

Millions upon millions of wasted time, money and effort for fantasy politics.

Can you hear Kamala Harris cackling in embarrassment and instructing social media to suppress the story?

Note this is a story from just one district, FOUR HUNDRED districts were involved in the fantasy scam. Not millions and millions but billions and billions!

It’s only money and it’s not theirs – they will not go to jail for embezzlement, wilful misconduct or even stupidity in not trialling the electric buses for a few months to see whether, once delivered, the buses actually worked as advertised!

Here’s a few more snippets from the article:

“These mechanical and charging issues resulted in buses not being able to complete their routes 280 times between February 2022 and the end of March 2024. In more than half those cases, repairs were not completed within five working days. The average time it took to repair an electric bus was 13 days, according to the report.”

Onwards!!!

