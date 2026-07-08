The leader of UK Reform, Nigel Farage has resigned his seat as an MP to trigger a by-election in his Clacton on Sea electorate.

the major political parties – ‘the establishment’ - of Labour, Conservative , Liberal Democrats, Greens and Restore have dismissed the move as a ‘ruse’ and a ‘stunt, leaving just one rival to beat- Count Binface and his ‘party. There is no news about the ‘monster Raving Lunatic Party putting up a candidate.

“Reform UK announced on 7 July 2026 that it would move a writ in the House of Commons on 8 July 2026, with the intention of holding the poll on 6 August 2026. However, the writ is only formally issued after the Commons votes to agree to the motion, which must occur after the writ is moved.

Until that vote passes and the Speaker issues the Warrant to the Clerk of the Crown, the official date remains unconfirmed, though Reform UK is proposing Thursday, 6 August as the polling day.

The ability of Farage to even resign hi seat is voted on by the House of Commons and could be defeated given tat there are just 8 out of 650 seats who are Reform MP’s.

The grounds for refusing are mainly procedural with the Privileges Commission investigating whether Farage breached Parliamentary rules.

From Brave AI:

“Nigel Farage is currently under investigation by the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, Daniel Greenberg, rather than the Privileges Committee, regarding his failure to declare a £5m gift from cryptocurrency billionaire Christopher Harborne before the 2024 general election. The inquiry, launched in May 2026, is currently paused due to Farage’s resignation as an MP but is expected to resume if he wins the upcoming Clacton by-election.

“ey details of the investigation include:

Allegations : The core issue is whether Farage breached Rule 5 of the House of Commons Code of Conduct by not registering the gift, which he initially claimed was for personal security and later described as a reward for Brexit.

Potential Sanctions : If a breach is found, the Standards Committee may recommend a suspension of 10 or more sitting days , which would trigger a recall petition and potentially a second by-election.

Additional Probes : Farage faces three other investigations: one into alleged lobbying of the Bank of England on behalf of Harborne, a separate referral regarding benefits from convicted fraudster George Cottrell , and a call for the Electoral Commission to investigate undeclared donations from Cottrell.

Timeline: The standards commissioner’s report is delayed until September 2026, while major parties have refused to contest the Clacton by-election, which Farage has triggered to seek a public mandate.

Farage seeks to bypass Parliamentary procedures by electing for trial by jury – with the population of Clacton representing the jury and only Count Binface representing the prosecution and without any evidence from the Parliamentary Standards Commission being available

Binface v Farage?. Seems like a farce and an eerie parallel to Romans asking jews to decide whether Jesus or Barabas should be crucified. (During the Passover feast, Roman governor Pontius Pilate offered the crowd a customary pardon, but they chose to release Barabbas and demand the crucifixion of Jesus of Nazareth. )

Farage would do well to reflect on the fate of Andrew Bridgen

“Andrew Bridgen held the North West Leicestershire seat from 2010 to 2024 with the following historical majorities:

2010: 7,511 votes (45% of the vote)

2015: 11,373 votes (49% of the vote)

2017: 13,286 votes (54% of the vote)

2019: 20,400 votes (63% of the vote)

In the 2024 general election, Bridgen stood as an independent after being expelled from the Conservative Party and finishing sixth, receiving only 1,568 votes (3.2%), resulting in a loss of his deposit.

From 63% of the vote to just 3% is not likely.

Bridgen railed against ‘the establishment that turned a blind eye on the deaths of tens of thousands of Brits during the early days of C19 and even more subsequent deaths and harms from experimental, unproven, mRNA injections.

Here is a taste of the scale of the Midazolam genocide that the ‘establishment refused to address.

(33) A deeper dive on the extra 40,000 English and Welsh deaths in April 2020 – probably by Midazolam + morphine – the WHO instructed “authorities” to categorise all deaths with C19 present as C19 deaths

An establishment that would not bat an eyelid to the slaughter of 40,000 defenceless, mostly elderly Brits would not hesitate to eliminate a rowdy Brexiteer.

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