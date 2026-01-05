Winning?!?

From here:

Childhood vaccine schedule slashed, ‘unknown risks’ of vaccination cited | STAT

“WASHINGTON — Federal health officials are unilaterally reducing the number of recommended pediatric immunizations in response to an order from President Trump, the most significant reshaping of the vaccine schedule since Trump took office and empowered health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime critic of childhood shots.

“Officials claim the new schedule is meant to bring the U.S. recommendations closer to those in other developed nations. Though some other wealthy countries, including those consulted by U.S. officials, actually have similar recommendations to the ones the administration is jettisoning.

“The new schedule pares down the number of recommended vaccines from 17 to 11, recommends some vaccines only for “high-risk” individuals, and says that some other vaccines, such as those for flu and rotavirus, can be given through “shared clinical decision-making.”

It follows an order from Trump, issued in early December, to examine how “peer nations” structure their vaccine recommendations.

“Vaccines for diseases that no longer carry a universal recommendation will still be covered by federal health insurance programs, including Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program, and the Vaccines for Children program. Parents who want to vaccinate their children against these diseases will not have to pay out of pocket, officials said.”

“Monday’s announcement follows months of efforts by Kennedy to change the way vaccines are approved, reviewed and recommended. Kennedy was the co-founder of the anti-vaccine group Children’s Health Defense, before leaving that role to run for president.

“A panel of vaccine advisors handpicked by Kennedy recently recommended that the hepatitis B birth dose be delayed until a baby is at least 2 months old. However, that panel, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, was not consulted on the changes announced Monday, officials said, despite previously saying it would focus its efforts on the childhood vaccine schedule and vaccines recommended during pregnancy.

“Vaccine experts have warned that the actions the agency is taking will create chaos in pediatricians’ offices around the country and discourage parents from using demonstrably safe vaccines to protect their children against dangerous diseases.

“This is just one more example of the decisions coming out of HHS that are sowing confusion and making it harder for people to know what to do,” said Daniel Jernigan, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Emerging and Zoonotic Infectious Diseases.

In a call with reporters, senior health officials said the original childhood vaccine schedule had contributed to declining vaccination rates and public trust in vaccines. They also said “unknown risks” of vaccination as well as limited safety data on vaccination, informed their decision.

However, vaccines do undergo strict safety testing and officials have previously dropped shots when new data has pointed to severe risks. A recent study found that missing early vaccine doses made children far more likely to miss their measles shot later.

The assessment of 20 peer nations, as well as direct consultation with health officials from Denmark, Germany and Japan, was done by Tracy Beth Høeg, acting director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research and Martin Kulldorff, a researcher who until recently was an independent vaccine adviser to the CDC, and is now chief science and data officer for the Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation.

Officials also told reporters that the recommendations were made as part of a CDC- and FDA-wide effort, but didn’t name exactly which divisions were consulted. Vaccine makers did not provide new information to inform the assessment.

The updated schedule recommends that all children be vaccinated against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, Haemophilus influenzae type b, pneumococcal disease, polio, measles, mumps, rubella, HPV, and varicella. However, HHS will only recommend a single dose of the HPV vaccine as opposed to two.

Meningitis, hepatitis A and B, dengue, and respiratory syncytial virus vaccines will only be recommended for “high-risk” groups. (Dengue vaccine is currently only recommended for children who have had one previous dengue infection who live in a high-risk area, such as Puerto Rico and American Samoa.) Parents will be able to choose to get their children vaccinated against rotavirus, Covid-19, flu, meningitis, and hepatitis A and B under “shared clinical decision-making.”

Jernigan said pediatricians will be hard pressed to meet the demand for extra visits such a policy will require. “By making these vaccines a shared clinical decision making, it introduces one more barrier that prevents a child from getting a life-saving vaccine,” he said.

“This new policy has not been vetted with pediatricians, the public, or the ACIP,” he said. By sidestepping ACIP, the administration has made the committee irrelevant, Jernigan said.

HHS had intended to announce these changes at the end of last year but the announcement was delayed due to scheduling conflicts as well as concerns about the legality of the move, an official familiar with the plans but not authorized to speak publicly told STAT.

However, reports of the changes sent shockwaves through the health care industry and public health experts, who worry the dropping shots would lead to fewer vaccinations and more disease. Health experts have also pointed out that the U.S. has a much larger population and a vastly different health system than peer nations like Denmark.

Hospital leaders worried on calls last week that changes could lead to less insurance coverage and open up more liability risk for providers. HHS lawyers said there would be no changes to vaccine liability, officials said Monday.

