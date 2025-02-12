More from the “who is running the country?” files.

“A federal judge issued a temporary restraining order preventing the transfer of three Venezuelan immigrants to Guantánamo Bay.

The immigrants, currently held in New Mexico, are allegedly falsely accused of connections to the Tren de Aragua gang.

This case is part of a larger lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

The administration plans to expand Guantánamo Bay to hold up to 30,000 “criminal illegal aliens.”

Human rights advocates criticize the use of Guantánamo for immigration detention as a legal and moral mistake.

“The ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by advocacy groups challenging the ethical and legal validity of incarcerating immigrants in a facility known for its association with terrorism suspects and lack of transparency.”

Does this mean that the Burai of Prisons must get approval from the Federal courts before moving inmates across State lines?

“Judge Kenneth J. Gonzales of the Federal District Court for New Mexico granted the temporary restraining order, preventing the transfer of the immigrants.”

From Brave AI:

“In New Mexico, the assignment of judges to cases, including criminal and civil cases, typically follows a rotational or random assignment process. However, specific details on the exact method of assigning judges to cases in New Mexico are not provided in the context.”

I wonder if there are any Trump appointed judges in New Mexico and how they would have “judged” the” merits” of the case brought,

“The case against the transfer of the three Venezuelan immigrants was brought by the Center for Constitutional Rights, ACLU of New Mexico, and Las Americas Immigrant Advisory Center.”

On the other side:

“We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people. Some people are so bad, we don’t even trust the countries to hold them because we don’t want them coming back, so we’re going to send them out to Guantanamo”, President Donald Trump emphasized.

“Since January 20, over 8,000 immigrants have been arrested as part of Trump’s immigration policies. While some have been released back into the U.S., others face potential transfer to facilities like Guantánamo Bay.”

The civil rights groups are fighting the charges against gang members - and will probably be fighting the withdrawal of funding from human trafficking rat lines into the US as well. Maybe someone is looking at the source of funding - USAID and FEMA maybe?

