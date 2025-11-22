Peter’s Newsletter

Mary Lou Tringali, PhD
This is an excellent plan that should be implemented world wide. Europe is losing its traditions and immigrants are erasing their heritage.

Richard Kudrna
2h

Subcontract. Cuba would build humane detention centres and charge maybe $1000 per month. Cost in uk with all the tennis courts, religious services, special meals, swimming pools, counseling, etc would be perhaps triple that. Cuba is really nice and costs are low. They are experts at counterespionage and prisons. Very low death rates in Cuban prisons, they don’t abuse severely and they don’t allow violence among prisoners.

