POW camps needed in the UK to lock up the invasion of the UK - by fighting age illegal immigrants.

I suggest the UK immediately build illegal immigrant detention centers – 100 of them - each housing 1,000 illegal immigrants.

These detention centers could either be modelled on the German POW Camps used to house 400,000 German POW’s in the last war –

or these centers could be 40 storey “XL” (roman numerals for 40) tower blocks with 25 cells per floor/storey that can be converted to regular dwelling units/hospitals or prisons, once the invading criminals are evicted/expelled back to their home countries or wherever.

It is simply not tolerable that illegal immigrants should have better housing than UK citizens and be promoted to the op of housing waiting lists above brits that have been waiting years for socials housing or higher quality housing.

this discrimination against Brits is also a crime and a breach of the human rights of Brits.

The UK needs to impose a sentence for the criminal act of illegally breaking into the UK.

I suggest three years – which should be enough time to determine whether they have a case for claiming asylum status or being categorised as “refugees.

“An asylum seeker is a person who has left their country of origin due to a well-founded fear of persecution based on race, religion, nationality, political opinion, or membership in a particular social group, and who has arrived in another country to seek international protection.”

Not much different from a refugee?

“A refugee is someone who has been forced to flee their country due to persecution, war, violence, or serious public disorder, and has crossed an international border to seek safety in another country.

All about persecution in a source country.

Herein lies the issue – a source country is not going to admit persecution so the validity of a claim relies on th honesty of the claimant.

This “honesty” is given away with the discarding of papers in the waters of the English channel as soon as small boats are boarded.

This means that British authorities must determine the validity of claims from scratch – knowing that the police forces, laws and justice systems are way below those that operate in the UK.

Wha are the reporting, detection, conviction and prison terms that would disqualify an applicant for asylum and refugee status? \do they vary for rape/murder child molestation/drug smuggling/robbery etc?

How would this knowledge help?

I suggest that it would take a\ special multi-national task force 3 yeas to establish background checks that would qualify/disqualify each illegal migrant –

A prison sentence of three years in a detention block whilst guilt/innocence/”status” is determined while women/girls are kept safe on the streets of the UK seems a small price to pay.

It ought to be possible to train the inmates of these detention centers – to learn English or an apprenticeship.

Too harsh???

Conditions for qualifying as an asylum seeker or refuge can be proven by existing human rights lawyers – charities could fund the legal costs.

