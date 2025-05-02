From here:

Reform UK has taken more than 670 of the Conservative local council seats and Liberals have taken around 160 local councillor seats from Labour.

The Labour party lost almost 2/3 of its councillors and has ended up with less than 100 council seats.

Cnser4vaivs lost control of 16 out of the 23 councils, Reform UK gained control of 10 and the Liberal Democrats 3 – Labour lost control of 1.

Don’t ask me how those numbers on the control of councils works, it is a BBC website!

