Soaring Electricity Demand Meets Gas Turbine Shortage | OilPrice.com

Firs the capacity of existing gas turbine manufacturers:

“Siemens Energy, one of the world’s top three gas turbine makers, earlier this month reported that its gas services business had seen a record quarter in orders, with a total of 102 new turbines in the backlog. As much as 40% of these new orders came from the United States, and another 35% came from Europe. The report came after Siemens announced plans to invest $1 billion in grid equipment production.”

“GE Vernova, another turbine major, will be spending $600 million on turbine manufacturing capacity expansion, with an annual target of up to 80 heavy-duty turbines, equal to some 20 GW in generation capacity. The company announced those plans a year ago, saying, “These strategic investments and the jobs they create aim to both help our customers meet the doubling of demand and accelerate American innovation and technology development to boost the country’s energy security and global competitiveness.”

“Mitsubishi, the third Big Turbine manufacturer, said last year it would double its turbine production capacity in response to soaring demand. The company’s chief executive noted that “We were working towards boosting production capacity by 30%, but that’s not enough to meet growing demand. Fulfilling those orders is our top priority.”

Basically working flat out!

Now the innovative solution:

“Yet all these plans take time to materialize, and industrial electricity consumers need it now, so they are converting jet engines to gas turbines.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this month that the conversion of jet engine turbines to power generation turbines was a growing business enjoying a lot of investor interest.

One such converting company, FTAI Aviation, had seen its shares gain 42% since it announced this new business, which takes just 30-45 days to convert a Boeing 737 jet engine into a power generation gas turbine.”

Lots of exhaust matter – maybe the green lobby wll campaign to ban such use!

“From Brave AI:

“The exhaust from a Boeing 737 jet is primarily composed of carbon dioxide (CO₂), water vapor (H₂O), nitrogen oxides (NOₓ), and trace amounts of other pollutants such as particulate matter and unburned hydrocarbons.

And a concluding comment from the inimitable Irina:

“To cut out the middle man, so to speak, tech companies may simply opt for the most readily available baseload capacity besides natural gas: coal.

And this means that plans for the retirement of coal power plants are likely to be revised, according to Wood Mac.

Even with all that baseload generation, the AI racers may have to revise their own growth plans because there will not be enough electricity to go around, simply because of the physical laws of the world we all inhabit.

And this, in turn, means that the race’s momentum will inevitably slow at some point.

