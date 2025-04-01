From here:

Trump administration deports more than 100,000 illegal migrants in first 70 days of second term | Just The News

“President Donald Trump's new administration has deported over 100,000 illegal migrants since taking office on January 20, and arrested more than 110,000.”

Just one per cent of the 10 million Biden trafficked during his term - but it’s a start!

“The news comes as illegal border crossings hit a new low under the Trump administration, with Border Patrol reportedly encountering just 7,181 migrants in March, Trump's border czar Tom Homan posted on X.”

The invasion has been - more or less - halted and net migration has turned negative by around 100,000.

“It is not clear how many of the people arrested have been convicted of committing crimes outside of being in the U.S. illegally or have been accused of crimes. The Trump administration said its first priority was deporting violent criminals.”

The bleeding-heart liberals will continue bleating about “due process” even as these immigrant beggars broke the law by crossing the border WITHOUT due process and bring no skills or qualifications that would enable “due process” to be invoked for residence.

How many are there that have come in over the decades and have just been a burden on taxpayers?

Well, it’s a start!

]

Onwards!!!