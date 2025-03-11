The southern border is shut - which means there are no legal immigrants - and the asylum seekers are hung out to dry.

From Brave AI:

“According to a report released in January 2025, New York State has an estimated 670,000 residents who are illegal migrants, including 42,300 undocumented restaurant workers and 48,500 undocumented construction workers.”

There are at least 60,000 criminals living in New York City and - according to city by-laws - must be housed.

Sanctuary city.

The problem is that, rather than waiting to see what happens to an asylum request, there is n process by which asylum will be granted,

The illegal immigrants have been housed in upmarket hotels like the Roosevelt, but these hotel “facilities” will be shut down in the next few months,

53 “facilities”.

Factor in other by-laws - like the downgrading of non-violent shop-lifting to a misdemeanour with no jail time AND release back onto the streets AND the prohibition of NTPD to check on immigration status AND non-cooperation with ICE AND the presence of gangs - Tren de Aragua - dominating the “facilities” (that have to take the place of the old “facilities” - like the Roosevelt Hotel - and you get NYC sponsored (free housing) for crime.

One other thing - the new “facilities” are in residential areas - in the Bronx, for example - rather than in th central business district of Manhattan, which had fewer residential homes.

Check out the reporting here in this 15-minut video:

Terrified Migrants Flee NYC... as 54 Shelters Close

60,000 criminals stealing for Tren de Aragua and other gangs and using “facilities” paid for by NYC local taxpayers.

You get the politicians you vote for.

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, also known as AOC, represents New York's 14th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. This district is one of the most diverse in the country, encompassing parts of the Bronx and Queens, and includes about 740,563 residents as of 2023.”

“The New York 14th District election results for 2024 show that incumbent Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez won the race with 132,714 votes, or 69.2% of the total votes, while her opponent Tina Forte received 59,078 votes, or 30.8% of the total votes.”

133,000 out of what -750,000 less 150,000 under 18-year-olds = 600,000? voters?

22% of the eligible vote - not exactly representative - try fnding the voter turnout on the internet!

She must be so pleased.

