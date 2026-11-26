This is the difference between 661,000 people leaving and 738,000 entering the UK

From Brave AI:

In the year to June 2026, 661,000 people emigrated from the UK. This figure represents the total number of individuals leaving the country long-term, which was offset by 738,000 immigrants, resulting in the net migration estimate of 77,000. ⁠

British nationals: 245,000 left the UK.

EU+ nationals: 124,000 left the UK.

Non-EU+ nationals: 292,000 left the UK (primarily former international students).

Pick the bones out of that!

Here’s some data for the last 5 years:

“UK net migration has fallen sharply from its post-pandemic peak, dropping by approximately 92% between its high in 2023 and the year ending June 2026. The trend shows a rapid surge in 2022-2023 followed by a steep decline in 2024-2026.

The breakdown of net migration over the last five years is as follows:

Year Ending June 2023: Reached an all-time record high of approximately 944,000 , driven by a surge in non-EU immigration for work, study, and humanitarian reasons. ⁠

Year Ending December 2023: Fell to approximately 672,000 as government policy tightening began to take effect. ⁠

Year Ending December 2024: Dropped further to 331,000 , representing a roughly 51% decrease from the 2023 peak. ⁠

Year Ending June 2025: Revised to 219,000 (originally estimated at 204,000), continuing the downward trajectory. ⁠

Year Ending December 2025: Further declined to 171,000 , a 48% year-on-year drop. ⁠

Year Ending June 2026: Fell to 77,000, the lowest level recorded since 1997 (excluding the pandemic period). ⁠

This decline was primarily driven by a significant reduction in non-EU immigration, which accounted for the majority of the post-2021 surge. ⁠ In the year ending December 2025, EU net migration was negative (-42,000), with more EU citizens leaving than arriving, while British national emigration remained consistently negative at -136,000.

UK Immigration and Emigration Trends (2021–2025)

2025 (Year ending December): 813,000 people arrived and 642,000 left, resulting in net migration of 171,000. ⁠

2024 (Year ending December): Approximately 1.01 million people arrived and 680,000 left.

2023 (Year ending March): A record 1.22 million (provisional) to 1.47 million (revised) arrived and approximately 532,000 left, peaking at 944,000 net migration.

2022: Approximately 1.26 million arrived and 493,000 left.

2021: Approximately 880,000 arrived and 430,000 left.

So, in the last 5 years, around 3 million people left and around 6 million arrived- the latest population estimate of the UK is around 70 million so the total population turnover is around 13% in the last five years.

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