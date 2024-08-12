From here:

Donald Trump says first debate with Kamala Harris will take place in Harrisburg - pennlive.com

“Former president Donald Trump has announced on his social media platform TruthSocial that the first debate with Kamala Harris will take place in Harrisburg on Fox News.

He posted just after midnight Saturday that the debate would take place on Wednesday, Sept. 4. He does not list the specific location.

Others, he said, would occur in Philadelphia on Sept. 10 (ABC) and in Michigan on Sept. 25 (NBC).

The Harris campaign responded by email to Newsweek on Sunday morning, suggesting that it had only agreed to the ABC debate”.

The first date is on a “hump day” of Wednesday. Probably coincidence.

Onwards!!!

