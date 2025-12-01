Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

Tony
5h

http://www.paulstramer.net/2025/12/international-public-notice-better.html

International Public Notice: A Better Understanding

 By Anna Von Reitz

We have brought "news" forward to the American People and similar populations around the world that everyone is still struggling with months and even years after the first coherent reports. 

The United States Government is not the American Government.  

The Government of France is not the Kingdom Gaul. 

The British Crown (Corporation) is not the Kingdom of England. 

What we are telling you is not an exception.  Over the past 300 years, it has become the rule that what is posing as a national government isn't a government at all.  

What you are dealing with is a collusion of commercial corporations in the business of providing government services and municipal corporations also in the business of providing slightly different government services.  

Your national governments have been "privatized".  

Your land and soil jurisdictions have been vacated.  

Your courts have been shut down or left dormant. 

Your Law has been set aside. 

So what do you do about this? 

You remember who you are. 

You remember your Law and your Courts. 

You populate your land and soil. 

You rebuild.  You restore. 

You don't waste time tearing down the corporations and trying to "beat them" at their own game in their own courts, or wandering around at protest marches or signing petitions.   You hold them accountable in public and compel them to observe their service contracts, their treaties, their covenants. 

But privately, instead of wasting a great deal of time worrying about them, you place your energy and time and attention on building back and restoring your own stolen identity and government, so that you can invoke the superior jurisdiction of your own government, and straighten things out. 

This is precisely what we have done, peacefully, lawfully, legally, we have restored the "missing" government -- the American Government. 

So, now what?  We reorganize so

Tony
5h

http://www.paulstramer.net/2025/12/international-public-notice-english.html

International Public Notice: The English Sorrow

 By Anna Von Reitz

We have exposed the fact that England has been ruled by French and by Germans for hundreds of years.  For the past 300 years they have not even functioned as a country.  They vacated their land jurisdiction after the English Civil War — which provided the playbook for what they did in America: start another phony "war" that was a Mercenary Conflict instead, slide a corporation into place to act as a government — and voila— you have the Great Britain Company and you have the United States of America, Inc.  

What was done to the Brits in 1694 was done in America in 1860.  

And what you are dealing with causing this generational crime spree isn't any human mafia, isn't magic, and isn't caused by "court Jews".  Some people are beginning to call the Evil Ones "Archons"— a name that shares a root with "hierarchy".  

Like Star Trek's Borg, these pests are famous for forming pyramidal authority schemes and for absorbing and brain-washing "captive" populations. 

The fact that they destroyed their own habitat and have now threatened to destroy the Earth that gave them shelter proves that they are not too bright and have learned nothing from their past actions. For them it's still just lie, lie, lie and fight, fight, fight. 

It's time they moved on to browner pastures. 

Fibby (nickname for the FBI) under Kash Patel and Pam Bondi's DOJ are the ones who came in here with their ridiculous claim of "me" owing a tax debt and used that to stage a phony eviction to get me out of my house so they could ransack it.  They spent five days tearing through my China and my underwear drawer looking for something. 

They didn't find it.  

Now they look stupid and embarrassed and it's only going to get worse.  The miscreants are camped out at my house like shipwrecked sailors not sure whether or not to go blind but vaguely sensing that they crossed the line and committed crimes — armed trespass and aggravated identity theft for starters — and all their handlers are beginning the cockroach shuffle, too.  

Remember how the Vermin set things up by holding "referendum elections" on "new" "State Constitutions"—- without mentioning that they were forming a British Territorial Administrative "State"— not a State of the Union?  

Remember how this "Statehood Referendum" was not a public referendum?  The actual people weren't allowed to vote in this peculiar referendum.  Only Federal Civil Servants, also known as "citizens of the United States", were eligible to vote?  

Uh-huh.  

So the resulting "State Constitution" is actually just a mutual services contract between two groups of public employees—- and it

No posts

© 2025 Peter Halligan
