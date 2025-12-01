Let’s address the £300 first – from Brave AI:

“The UK Labour government, led by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, is implementing measures to reduce average household energy bills by £150 from April 2026, a step toward its broader pledge to cut bills by £300 over the course of this Parliament.

“ This reduction will be achieved by scrapping the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme, which cost households £1.7 billion annually, and reducing the cost of renewable energy certificates by 75%.

Gobbledy gook! What households know about the EcO scheme or are using it today?

“The Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme, including its current phase ECO4 and the Great British Insulation Scheme (GBIS), has delivered energy efficiency measures to approximately 2.5 million households across Great Britain since its inception in 2013.

“ As of March 2025, ECO4 had upgraded 243,900 homes, while GBIS had upgraded 60,600 homes.”

“ The ECO4 scheme is set to end on 31 March 2026, with a total value of £4 billion, and GBIS is also scheduled to conclude on the same date with a £1 billion budget.

Really? The UK has around 30 million homes so 300,000 represents 1%

“ These changes will shift some costs from energy bills to general taxation for three years, with the government allocating an additional £1.5 billion to the Warm Homes Plan to support low-income households.”

“The £300 reduction target is based on projections that clean energy will be cheaper than gas in the long term, though current energy bills remain £190 higher than when Labour came to power, and the price cap is expected to reach £1,758 annually in January 2026.

The £300 reduction target is based on projections that clean energy will be cheaper than gas in the long term, though current energy bills remain £190 higher than when Labour came to power, and the price cap is expected to reach £1,758 annually in January 2026. Critics argue that the current measures represent a "sleight of hand," as savings on bills are offset by increased taxation, and the immediate impact is less than the promised £300. The Office for Budget Responsibility has noted that the proposed changes will lead to higher borrowing, and independent analysts estimate the actual savings may be closer to £135.

Now for taxation.

How many households will now pay income tax at 20% and how many will migrate to the higher tax band of 40%?

“As of 2025, the number of UK taxpayers subject to higher marginal income tax rates is projected to increase significantly due to frozen tax thresholds.

The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimates that by 2029/30, the number of higher-rate taxpayers will rise by 920,000 compared to the March 2025 forecast, bringing the total to approximately 7.08 million in the 2025 to 2026 tax year.

“ If the government extends the freeze on income tax thresholds beyond 2028, an additional 1.3 million people could be drawn into the higher rate bracket by 2029/30.”

· “The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) highlights that extending the freeze until 2030 could result in 10.1 million people being subject to higher rates of income tax by 2029–30, an increase of 790,000 compared to current policy.

The national living wage has been increased and will lift millions into the 20% marginal tax bracket:

“ For 2026, the NLW is set to rise further to £12.71 per hour, effective from 1 April 2026, an increase of 4.1%.”

· £12.71 an hour 40 hours a week, 50 weeks a year =£25, 420 - a year – the 20% marginal tax rat kicks in at the “frozen threshold for“ · The personal allowance is £12,570. those qualifying for the increase in the national living wage will face an income tax of £2,570 – plus their employers face the previous increase of 15% in national insurance above £5,000 brought from last year’s budget. How many children will be consigned to “child poverty” because of the tax increase? So much for lifting 500,000 children out of poverty an t lie and complete BS. “ In the UK, child poverty is commonly measured using relative poverty, where a child is considered to be in poverty if they live in a household with an income below 60% of the national median income after housing costs.£ “The median household disposable income after housing costs in the UK for 2023/24 was £2,495 per month, or £574 per week.” Ignoring rent/mortgages etc any child in a household earning less than £30,000 a year is living in poverty – 19 out of 30 million households equals 63 % of households!!! “according to a 2023 report by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, 29% of the UK population—approximately 19.2 million people—live in households with incomes below a minimum income standard considered necessary for an acceptable standard of living. This standard was calculated at £29,500 for a single adult in 2023, rising to £50,000 for a couple with two children. Of course, the “government has a myriad of welfare benefits to mitigate – including the abolition of the two child benefit cap that seems to particularly benefit (Muslim) immigrants? Bottom line? · “The fiscal drag from frozen thresholds is projected to raise £39 billion annually by 2029–30, making it one of the largest tax increases in post-war UK history. This £39 billion represents yet another 1% reduction in UK GDP growth – the Labour party is doing everything it can to reduce UK GDP growth to zero – which dovetails with its ludicrous and unachievable “net zero ambitions.

Labour believes that zero energy consumption = no CO2 or CH4).

Labour increases wages and then taxes/raises utility bills so that wage earners get even less than they started with!

Onwards!!!

