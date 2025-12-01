“Fiscal drag “ raises billions in UK income taxes – a blatant broken manifesto promise – consigning millions of children and 63% of households in the UK consigned to poverty by the “budget?
The promise to cut household energy bills by £300 a year is also a “sleight of hand”
Let’s address the £300 first – from Brave AI:
“The UK Labour government, led by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, is implementing measures to reduce average household energy bills by £150 from April 2026, a step toward its broader pledge to cut bills by £300 over the course of this Parliament.
“ This reduction will be achieved by scrapping the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme, which cost households £1.7 billion annually, and reducing the cost of renewable energy certificates by 75%.
Gobbledy gook! What households know about the EcO scheme or are using it today?
“The Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme, including its current phase ECO4 and the Great British Insulation Scheme (GBIS), has delivered energy efficiency measures to approximately 2.5 million households across Great Britain since its inception in 2013.
“ As of March 2025, ECO4 had upgraded 243,900 homes, while GBIS had upgraded 60,600 homes.”
“ The ECO4 scheme is set to end on 31 March 2026, with a total value of £4 billion, and GBIS is also scheduled to conclude on the same date with a £1 billion budget.
Really? The UK has around 30 million homes so 300,000 represents 1%
“ These changes will shift some costs from energy bills to general taxation for three years, with the government allocating an additional £1.5 billion to the Warm Homes Plan to support low-income households.”
“The £300 reduction target is based on projections that clean energy will be cheaper than gas in the long term, though current energy bills remain £190 higher than when Labour came to power, and the price cap is expected to reach £1,758 annually in January 2026.
· Critics argue that the current measures represent a “sleight of hand,” as savings on bills are offset by increased taxation, and the immediate impact is less than the promised £300.
· The Office for Budget Responsibility has noted that the proposed changes will lead to higher borrowing, and independent analysts estimate the actual savings may be closer to £135.”
Now for taxation.
How many households will now pay income tax at 20% and how many will migrate to the higher tax band of 40%?
“As of 2025, the number of UK taxpayers subject to higher marginal income tax rates is projected to increase significantly due to frozen tax thresholds.
The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) estimates that by 2029/30, the number of higher-rate taxpayers will rise by 920,000 compared to the March 2025 forecast, bringing the total to approximately 7.08 million in the 2025 to 2026 tax year.
“ If the government extends the freeze on income tax thresholds beyond 2028, an additional 1.3 million people could be drawn into the higher rate bracket by 2029/30.”
· “The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) highlights that extending the freeze until 2030 could result in 10.1 million people being subject to higher rates of income tax by 2029–30, an increase of 790,000 compared to current policy.
The national living wage has been increased and will lift millions into the 20% marginal tax bracket:
“ For 2026, the NLW is set to rise further to £12.71 per hour, effective from 1 April 2026, an increase of 4.1%.”
· £12.71 an hour 40 hours a week, 50 weeks a year =£25, 420 - a year – the 20% marginal tax rat kicks in at the “frozen threshold for“
· The personal allowance is £12,570. those qualifying for the increase in the national living wage will face an income tax of £2,570 – plus their employers face the previous increase of 15% in national insurance above £5,000 brought from last year’s budget.
How many children will be consigned to “child poverty” because of the tax increase? So much for lifting 500,000 children out of poverty an t lie and complete BS.
“ In the UK, child poverty is commonly measured using relative poverty, where a child is considered to be in poverty if they live in a household with an income below 60% of the national median income after housing costs.£
“The median household disposable income after housing costs in the UK for 2023/24 was £2,495 per month, or £574 per week.”
Ignoring rent/mortgages etc any child in a household earning less than £30,000 a year is living in poverty – 19 out of 30 million households equals 63 % of households!!!
“according to a 2023 report by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, 29% of the UK population—approximately 19.2 million people—live in households with incomes below a minimum income standard considered necessary for an acceptable standard of living. This standard was calculated at £29,500 for a single adult in 2023, rising to £50,000 for a couple with two children.
Of course, the “government has a myriad of welfare benefits to mitigate – including the abolition of the two child benefit cap that seems to particularly benefit (Muslim) immigrants?
Bottom line?
· “The fiscal drag from frozen thresholds is projected to raise £39 billion annually by 2029–30, making it one of the largest tax increases in post-war UK history.
This £39 billion represents yet another 1% reduction in UK GDP growth – the Labour party is doing everything it can to reduce UK GDP growth to zero – which dovetails with its ludicrous and unachievable “net zero ambitions.
Labour believes that zero energy consumption = no CO2 or CH4).
Labour increases wages and then taxes/raises utility bills so that wage earners get even less than they started with!
Onwards!!!
International Public Notice: A Better Understanding
By Anna Von Reitz
We have brought "news" forward to the American People and similar populations around the world that everyone is still struggling with months and even years after the first coherent reports.
The United States Government is not the American Government.
The Government of France is not the Kingdom Gaul.
The British Crown (Corporation) is not the Kingdom of England.
What we are telling you is not an exception. Over the past 300 years, it has become the rule that what is posing as a national government isn't a government at all.
What you are dealing with is a collusion of commercial corporations in the business of providing government services and municipal corporations also in the business of providing slightly different government services.
Your national governments have been "privatized".
Your land and soil jurisdictions have been vacated.
Your courts have been shut down or left dormant.
Your Law has been set aside.
So what do you do about this?
You remember who you are.
You remember your Law and your Courts.
You populate your land and soil.
You rebuild. You restore.
You don't waste time tearing down the corporations and trying to "beat them" at their own game in their own courts, or wandering around at protest marches or signing petitions. You hold them accountable in public and compel them to observe their service contracts, their treaties, their covenants.
But privately, instead of wasting a great deal of time worrying about them, you place your energy and time and attention on building back and restoring your own stolen identity and government, so that you can invoke the superior jurisdiction of your own government, and straighten things out.
This is precisely what we have done, peacefully, lawfully, legally, we have restored the "missing" government -- the American Government.
So, now what? We reorganize so
International Public Notice: The English Sorrow
By Anna Von Reitz
We have exposed the fact that England has been ruled by French and by Germans for hundreds of years. For the past 300 years they have not even functioned as a country. They vacated their land jurisdiction after the English Civil War — which provided the playbook for what they did in America: start another phony "war" that was a Mercenary Conflict instead, slide a corporation into place to act as a government — and voila— you have the Great Britain Company and you have the United States of America, Inc.
What was done to the Brits in 1694 was done in America in 1860.
And what you are dealing with causing this generational crime spree isn't any human mafia, isn't magic, and isn't caused by "court Jews". Some people are beginning to call the Evil Ones "Archons"— a name that shares a root with "hierarchy".
Like Star Trek's Borg, these pests are famous for forming pyramidal authority schemes and for absorbing and brain-washing "captive" populations.
The fact that they destroyed their own habitat and have now threatened to destroy the Earth that gave them shelter proves that they are not too bright and have learned nothing from their past actions. For them it's still just lie, lie, lie and fight, fight, fight.
It's time they moved on to browner pastures.
Fibby (nickname for the FBI) under Kash Patel and Pam Bondi's DOJ are the ones who came in here with their ridiculous claim of "me" owing a tax debt and used that to stage a phony eviction to get me out of my house so they could ransack it. They spent five days tearing through my China and my underwear drawer looking for something.
They didn't find it.
Now they look stupid and embarrassed and it's only going to get worse. The miscreants are camped out at my house like shipwrecked sailors not sure whether or not to go blind but vaguely sensing that they crossed the line and committed crimes — armed trespass and aggravated identity theft for starters — and all their handlers are beginning the cockroach shuffle, too.
Remember how the Vermin set things up by holding "referendum elections" on "new" "State Constitutions"—- without mentioning that they were forming a British Territorial Administrative "State"— not a State of the Union?
Remember how this "Statehood Referendum" was not a public referendum? The actual people weren't allowed to vote in this peculiar referendum. Only Federal Civil Servants, also known as "citizens of the United States", were eligible to vote?
Uh-huh.
