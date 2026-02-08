FIVE MINUTE VIDEO ARTICULATIG CLIMAE FRAUD AD ITS CONSEQUENCES TO EVERYONE ON THE PLANET

Climate Models Amplified to the Public and Used by Policymakers Were Fake and the Scientists Knew It

Try not to derive masochistic enjoyment from it!

PLEASE take a paid subscription or follow/recommend my site to others you think might be interested. You may also donate via Ko-fi – (any amount three dollars and above here): https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan