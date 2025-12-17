Remember this?

Tim Walz Openly Roots Against Tesla Stock, Watches It Fall to ‘Give Me a Little Boost’ | Video

“Tim Walz said Tuesday that he gets a “boost” from watching Tesla’s stock price fall as public outcry over Elon Musk’s DOGE-directed budget and job cuts affect more people.

“In a video he shared to X, the former Democratic VP candidate pulled out his iPhone and told the crowd at the Wisconsin event that he was tracking Tesla’s downward plunge on the stocks app, saying, it ‘give[s] me a little boost throughout the day… 225 and dropping,” he said, pointing down as the crowd cheered.”

It is never good to gloat over the misfortunes of others and stock market prices travel in both directions, up and down.

check out the latest headline here:

Tesla stock hits record on robotaxi hype despite drop in EV sales

“Following a 36% plunge in the first quarter, the stock’s worst period since 2022, Tesla shares have rallied all the way back, reaching an all-time closing high of $489.88, jumping 3.1% on Tuesday. They’re now up 21% for the year.

The prior intraday high was $488.54, reached almost exactly a year ago, and the previous record close was $479.86.

“With the rally, Tesla’s market cap climbed to $1.63 trillion, making it the seventh-most valuable publicly traded company, behind Nvidia, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta, and slightly ahead of Broadcom. Musk’s net worth now sits at about $684 billion, according to Forbes, more than $430 billion ahead of Google co-founder Larry Page, who is second on the list.

One hard lesson I learned during my decades in “the markets” was this - “always be nice to people when you are on the way up, because you will be waving at them on the way down.”

This lesson applies in reverse to Walz. Tesla shares have more than doubled since his malicious “gloat”.

i hope those riding high today (In AI especially) remember the lesson of a little humility!

Onwards!!!

