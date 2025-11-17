Peter’s Newsletter

loubee
17h

Mirrors the sewage spewing from 2 cruise ships, housing some of the COP criminals, straight into the Amazon River. I was 12 when my father dragged the family from Australia to England. I remember the Thames because it was the first time I had ever seen dead fish floating in a river. Years later I learned that the Thames had been cleaned up and I liked that. Now my own Swan River has algal blooms and dead fish too. Bad drainage and bad fertilisers. I grew up crabbing and prawning and cobbler catching. Yummy 50 years ago but I would not touch it now. Sad to hear the Thames is polluted again.

John Davies
14h

I wouldn't take much notice of campaigners like Giles, Peter. 180t of wet wipes is barely 10 wagon loads. It could be cleared up in a few days if the will existed. And while the storm spills seem like big numbers too, water quality in this country is better than it's been since the start of the industrial revolution. Spill frequency and volume has been massively reduced.

The problem with our sewerage system is that we were more or less the first to do it properly, and at first we turned a lot of the watercourses where sewage was discharged into combined sewers i.e. foul and surface water mixed in. We continued with this practice until relatively recently, so the vast majority of our system is combined. Just imagine how much work in time and money it would take to separate a single street into foul and surface water, then scale that up. Totally impractical and unaffordable. As is treating the whole lot instead.

We could do more of course, and there is massive waste in the water industry. The water companies are varying degrees of dreadful and the numpty regulators direct spend into ridiculous things. But the problem remains - we cannot afford the work needed for Giles and his chums to surf in pristine waters, so he'll have to literally suck it up or find a different hobby.

