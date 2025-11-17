COP30 - the hypocrisy stinks – “do as I say, not as I poo”

The hypocrisy of the transition to net zero took on another dimension to this story from th excellent zero hedge.com here:

Britain’s Waste Mafia: Foreign Investors, Environmental Disaster, And Political Corruption | ZeroHedge

Think about the hundreds of billions of taxpayer pounds spent on government subsidies - and by consumers via massive electricity bills spent - on a failed transition to a futile “net zero” goal (by 2030)?!?.

TEN YEAR N ZERO COSTS TO TH UK - by Peter Halligan

The buildingof solar panel plantations and forests of wind turbines are tomorrows pollution scandals – the article Authored by Thomas Kolbe highlights how the UK has FAILED to deal with past and current pollution problems.

Had even a tenth of the money wasted on renewables been spent on cleaning up and preventing pollution, brits would not be facing third world health issues arising from raw sewage and wet wipe pollution.

“According to the UK Environment Agency, over 3.6 million hours of raw sewage were discharged into rivers and coastal waters in 2023 alone – conditions comparable to developing countries. Despite well-intentioned declarations, nothing has changed about England’s poor water quality, warned Giles Bristow of “Surfers Against Sewage.”

“This waste scandal is far from unique. Britain is experiencing a true flood of garbage – a systemic problem evident in many locations, including the banks of the Thames in west London, near Hammersmith Bridge. Years ago, a massive waste island was discovered there, now known as “Wet Wipe Island.”

The mass consists primarily of wet wipes flushed down the drain. In some places, the accumulation reaches up to a meter high.

The weight of the island is enormous: 180 tons, stretching along roughly 250 meters of riverbank – an area comparable to two tennis courts.

The cause is not only the widespread use of wet wipes. London’s outdated sewage system also plays a critical role. During heavy rain, overflows send wipes directly into the Thames, causing severe damage to the waterway and wildlife.”

Directing tax payer dollars to creating windmill and solar panel pollution – toxic landfill “dumps” of turbine blades and solar panels plus unrecyclable EV/ motorcycle batteries.

Socialism lies at the root of this and other issues being mishandled by the Labour government.

A lack of quality typical of a socialist kakistocracy/idiocracy (based on th3 childish solutions from radical “regressive” north London focus groups!

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan