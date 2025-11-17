Following the COP30 revelation of the “do as I say, not as I poo” caused by the 55,000 COP30 attendees , here's the out of control UK pollution from the over flow of raw sewage :
"EWWWWWWWW, RIGHT?
COP30 - the hypocrisy stinks – “do as I say, not as I poo”
The hypocrisy of the transition to net zero took on another dimension to this story from th excellent zero hedge.com here:
Britain’s Waste Mafia: Foreign Investors, Environmental Disaster, And Political Corruption | ZeroHedge
Think about the hundreds of billions of taxpayer pounds spent on government subsidies - and by consumers via massive electricity bills spent - on a failed transition to a futile “net zero” goal (by 2030)?!?.
TEN YEAR N ZERO COSTS TO TH UK - by Peter Halligan
The buildingof solar panel plantations and forests of wind turbines are tomorrows pollution scandals – the article Authored by Thomas Kolbe highlights how the UK has FAILED to deal with past and current pollution problems.
Had even a tenth of the money wasted on renewables been spent on cleaning up and preventing pollution, brits would not be facing third world health issues arising from raw sewage and wet wipe pollution.
“According to the UK Environment Agency, over 3.6 million hours of raw sewage were discharged into rivers and coastal waters in 2023 alone – conditions comparable to developing countries. Despite well-intentioned declarations, nothing has changed about England’s poor water quality, warned Giles Bristow of “Surfers Against Sewage.”
“This waste scandal is far from unique. Britain is experiencing a true flood of garbage – a systemic problem evident in many locations, including the banks of the Thames in west London, near Hammersmith Bridge. Years ago, a massive waste island was discovered there, now known as “Wet Wipe Island.”
The mass consists primarily of wet wipes flushed down the drain. In some places, the accumulation reaches up to a meter high.
The weight of the island is enormous: 180 tons, stretching along roughly 250 meters of riverbank – an area comparable to two tennis courts.
The cause is not only the widespread use of wet wipes. London’s outdated sewage system also plays a critical role. During heavy rain, overflows send wipes directly into the Thames, causing severe damage to the waterway and wildlife.”
Directing tax payer dollars to creating windmill and solar panel pollution – toxic landfill “dumps” of turbine blades and solar panels plus unrecyclable EV/ motorcycle batteries.
Socialism lies at the root of this and other issues being mishandled by the Labour government.
A lack of quality typical of a socialist kakistocracy/idiocracy (based on th3 childish solutions from radical “regressive” north London focus groups!
You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:
Mirrors the sewage spewing from 2 cruise ships, housing some of the COP criminals, straight into the Amazon River. I was 12 when my father dragged the family from Australia to England. I remember the Thames because it was the first time I had ever seen dead fish floating in a river. Years later I learned that the Thames had been cleaned up and I liked that. Now my own Swan River has algal blooms and dead fish too. Bad drainage and bad fertilisers. I grew up crabbing and prawning and cobbler catching. Yummy 50 years ago but I would not touch it now. Sad to hear the Thames is polluted again.
I wouldn't take much notice of campaigners like Giles, Peter. 180t of wet wipes is barely 10 wagon loads. It could be cleared up in a few days if the will existed. And while the storm spills seem like big numbers too, water quality in this country is better than it's been since the start of the industrial revolution. Spill frequency and volume has been massively reduced.
The problem with our sewerage system is that we were more or less the first to do it properly, and at first we turned a lot of the watercourses where sewage was discharged into combined sewers i.e. foul and surface water mixed in. We continued with this practice until relatively recently, so the vast majority of our system is combined. Just imagine how much work in time and money it would take to separate a single street into foul and surface water, then scale that up. Totally impractical and unaffordable. As is treating the whole lot instead.
We could do more of course, and there is massive waste in the water industry. The water companies are varying degrees of dreadful and the numpty regulators direct spend into ridiculous things. But the problem remains - we cannot afford the work needed for Giles and his chums to surf in pristine waters, so he'll have to literally suck it up or find a different hobby.