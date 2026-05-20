From Brave AI:

“Horn of Africa Crisis (2021–Present): Driven by the war in Ukraine, global inflation, locust plagues, and recurrent drought, more than 81.6 million people across eastern Africa have been at risk of food insecurity, with millions facing acute hunger in Ethiopia, Somalia, Kenya, and South Sudan.

Politics is playing it part in the developing crisis.

Zimbabwe :

“Zimbabwe’s agricultural production has experienced a severe and sustained decline over the last 30 years, falling to roughly half of its peak levels recorded in the late 1990s. The sector, which once accounted for up to 20% of GDP and served as the “breadbasket” of Southern Africa, has seen its value-added drop precipitously since 2000 due to structural, political, and climatic factors.

“Approximately **4,000 white farmers** were forced from their land during the violent land invasions and seizures that took place between 2000 and 2001 under then-President Robert Mugabe’s “Fast-Track Land Reform Program.”

Key details regarding the displacement include:

Scale of Seizure: The program resulted in the expropriation of over 5,000 commercial farms, covering millions of hectares of prime agricultural land previously owned by white settlers.

Violence and Casualties: The seizures were often carried out by war veterans and supporters, leading to violence where several white farmers and hundreds of farmworkers were killed or injured.

Current Status: By 2013, almost all white-owned farms had been expropriated, leaving only a small fraction of the original 4,000 farmers remaining in the country. Recent government efforts under President Emmerson Mnangagwa have focused on compensating these dispossessed farmers for infrastructure and improvements, though not for the land itself.

And now, South Africa:

South African Farming Crisis May Trigger Food Shortages Across The Continent | ZeroHedge

“The Expropriation Act of 2024 allows the socialist government to confiscate any land of their choosing to “redress past discriminatory laws or practices” (land owned by white citizens).

Socialists get in everywhere to cause disease, starvation and horrible health outcomes!

“The problem is, when land is seized or forced into sale to black owners, farming production reportedly collapses. That is to say, once the white farmers are gone, crop yields fail and the black owners often resell the land and leave. In other cases, the new owners allow the land to languish, using the homes for living but never cultivating the surrounding property. “

“The pressure from government projects for “reparations” as well as the constant threat of violence from militant race communists targeting white farmers has made the job difficult. Now, shortages of diesel and fertilizers caused by the Iran War are creating a perfect storm of circumstances which may cause a food crisis going into 2027. If the shortages are not rectified, half of the African continent will be throttled by a lack domestic food supplies.”

“… 2027 looms and predictions are up in the air as to what will happen. Once a planting season has passed, there is no way to make up the loss. Foreign imports of food would be the obvious solution, but it’s a costly one. Meaning, price inflation is likely for most of Africa in 2027 and government rationing is a possibility.”

“The end result will undoubtedly be blamed on the closure of the Hormuz, but South Africa’s progressive policies set the stage and created the house of cards that is Africa’s food supply chain.”

“They are completely unprepared for any significant supply shocks, and the result could be disastrous.”

“Southern Africa is currently in the harvesting phase, having completed its main planting season in September and October. Minor planting seasons for countries like Zimbabwe and South Africa are currently beginning or ongoing in specific regions.

South Africa: Farmers typically start their main planting season in October . In major maize-producing regions like Mpumalanga, the Free State, and North West, the optimal planting window is late October to mid-December .

Zimbabwe: While specific monthly details are not provided in the context, Zimbabwe is grouped with South Africa, Malawi, and Mozambique as having minor planting seasons beginning now, following the broader Southern African harvest period.

Once again “progressive policies result in “regressive outcomes.

White South African farmers are considering their options – the US is providing one:

“Over 67,000 South Africans expressed interest in seeking refugee status, and more than 10,000 white farmers reportedly indicated a desire to relocate to the U.S. following President Trump’s February 2025 executive order.

South African agricultural leaders and government officials dispute the U.S. government’s characterization of the migrants as fleeing genocide, stating that the agricultural sector remains robust and that many interested parties prefer to stay in South Africa or seek other forms of assistance.

Dry storm clouds are gathering!

“Climate Risks for 2026-27:

South Africa and the broader Southern African region face a high likelihood (over 70%) of an El Niño weather event transitioning in late 2026 and through 2027.

El Niño events typically bring below-average rainfall and potential drought, which can severely impact summer grains, oilseeds, fruits, and vegetables.

Onwards!

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