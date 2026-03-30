For German speakers and readers – a video of the massive Hunga Toga volcanic eruption that has impacted global weather patterns and the climate for the last four years
You won’t find any impact assessments from the ‘net zero’ climate freaks or the UN IPCC.
This chilling space footage shows the most powerful eruption ever recorded
Pretty spectacular and unremarked by the ‘experts’ spending vast sums of taxpayers money and raising household bills for everyone.
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