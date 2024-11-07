From here:

Who Is Favored To Win The 2024 Presidential Election? | FiveThirtyEight

Mainstream media gave tens of billions of dollars of free airtime as propaganda coverage to Harris. Democrats spent a billion bucks on the Harris campaign, twice as much as Trump.

Mainstream media has been repeatedly shown to be an inferior source of information, lagging far behind the level of debate of information on podcasts and citizen bloggers.

Advertisers need to think about whether they want their products and services associated with liars spouting drivel and propaganda that hurts the clients in their target markets.

The cable networks need to fire ALL their mouthpieces like Scarbrough ad Maddow.

The lowest number of households watched the election on networks on their televisions. Streaming and podcasts “ate their lunch”. MSM is no longer relevant.

Onwards!!!

