Here is a link to a 25-minute YouTube video:

UNKNOWN DRONES: Outraged lawmakers want answers as mysterious drones take over NJ skies

An Iranian mother ship launched a month ago that is releasing large drones over the US?

Presumably not weaponised,

A sign of a shift in modern global warfare - surveillance and offensive tactics. Drone wars. They require remote human control – from Iran or mainland US or offshore,

Anyone got a rifle?

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward (on “X” or another platform) this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan