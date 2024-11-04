For those interested, here are ten of the Rumble channels that will cover the elections tomorrow:
Dan Bongino - https://rumble.com/Bongino
Steven Crowder - https://rumble.com/StevenCrowder
Charlie Kirk - https://rumble.com/CharlieKirk
Steve Bannon - https://rumble.com/BannonsWarRoom
Russell Brand - https://rumble.com/russellbrand
Dave Rubin - https://rumble.com/RubinReport
Glenn Greenwald - https://rumble.com/GGreenwald
Jimmy Dore - https://rumble.com/TheJimmyDoreShow
The Salty Cracker - https://rumble.com/SaltyCracker
Viva Frei & Robert Banres - https://rumble.com/user/vivafrei
“
Onwards!!
Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan
Thank you for this public service post!
i think i'm going to watch rachel at msnbc because the meltdown is going to be epic