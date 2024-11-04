Dan Bongino - https://rumble.com/Bongino

Steven Crowder - https://rumble.com/StevenCrowder

Charlie Kirk - https://rumble.com/CharlieKirk

Steve Bannon - https://rumble.com/BannonsWarRoom

Russell Brand - https://rumble.com/russellbrand

Dave Rubin - https://rumble.com/RubinReport

Glenn Greenwald - https://rumble.com/GGreenwald

Jimmy Dore - https://rumble.com/TheJimmyDoreShow

The Salty Cracker - https://rumble.com/SaltyCracker

Viva Frei & Robert Banres - https://rumble.com/user/vivafrei

“

Onwards!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan