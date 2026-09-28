From here:

LIVE: Nor’easter Coverage With Storm Chasers - Northeast Sept. 27

“AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno covers the Nor’easter on Sept. 27 with radar, warnings, and storm chasers in the Northeast. #tornado #severe #hail #wind #live #breaking A strengthening September nor’easter is bringing coastal flooding from Delaware to New England Sunday, with damaging winds, power outages and heavy rain.

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan