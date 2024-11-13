From here (h/t Theresa)

Billboard Chris

Here’s a snippet from the splash page:

“Hello, I’m Chris.

I’m a father of two girls and I decided to take a stand against gender ideology. Children should be free to be who they are — not indoctrinated to believe they were born in the wrong body.

Puberty blockers are the first step in a medical pathway that brings physical harm to children. We are lied to about the effects of these drugs, and the cross-sex hormones which almost always follow.

As the High Court in England laid out, children cannot give informed consent to these harmful, life-altering drugs.

Our politicians refuse to listen, and our media refuse to report, so I’m having conversations across North America, one person at a time.”

Lots more on the site, including answers to the questions “What is gender ideology?”, “What are puberty blockers?” and contact details.

Onwards!!!

