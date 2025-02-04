For those trying to keep up with all POTUS Trump’s Executive Orders here’s a link to the website
Presidential Actions – The White House
Here’s the latest ones from this month so far:
Limiting Lame-Duck Collective Bargaining Agreements That Improperly Attempt to Constrain the New President
Presidential Actions January 31, 2025
Sunday, 2 February was a day of rest!
Onwards!!!