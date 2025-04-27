Here are the links:

(61) Europe's going bust over Net-Zero (and the rest of the world doesn't care) | Paul Marshall - YouTube

18 minutes on the folly of the UK, the EU, Canada and Australia.

And the next:

(61) The Real Cost of Net Zero: The shocking truth of the renewable energy push - YouTube

An Australian show of 66 minutes.

I would say “Enjoy” – but people in the UK, EU, Canada and Australia we are all getting poorer because of a false belief that “net zero” is a real, achievable and scientifically valid goal requiring a “transition”.

THERE IS NO CLIMATE CRISIS REQUIRING THE DISMANTLING OF THE INDUSTRIAL BASE, COSTING THE POOR, SICK AND ELDERLY, TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS, EUROS AND POUNDS.

