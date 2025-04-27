Peter’s Newsletter

Anna Marie
9m

We are the net zero they plan to attain.

Everything Voluntary Jack
35m

Thanks for this Peter, the Sky News documentary is new to me and I can only hope it persuades more of the masses not to be asses for the Renewable, Zero Care (unfortunately) Power Elite.

I have been against the Greenies since the mid-1970s when I began reading outside the Status/Statist Quo on environmentalism.

If you do not know Alex Epstein’s work on the necessity for fossil fuels (morally as well as economically), I highly recommend it, his most recent book:

Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal, and Natural Gas--Not Less

https://www.amazon.com/Fossil-Future-Flourishing-Requires-Gas-Not/dp/0593420411

And my favorite anti-Green polemical book:

Eco-imperialism: Green Power, Black Death by Paul Driessen

https://www.amazon.com/Eco-imperialism-Green-Power-Black-Death-ebook/dp/B006OTKVG4

This book by Paul convincingly makes the moral case for fossil fuels and DDT, the “Excellent Powder”, in Africa.

The impoverished Africans--as I well know through helping keep 31 (five years ago it was 36) alive in Kenya and Nigeria--desperately need fossil fuel electricity along with DDT to decrease the millions dying from malaria and respiratory diseases from having to use open fires indoors to cook.

The Excellent Powder: DDT's Political and Scientific History

https://www.amazon.com/Excellent-Powder-Political-Scientific-History/dp/1608443760

Exposure to Wood Smoke and Associated Health Effects in Sub-Saharan Africa: A Systematic Review

“Conclusion: There is high level of exposure to wood smoke in SSA and this exposure is associated with a number of adverse health effects. There is urgent need for aggressive programs to reduce wood smoke exposure in this population.”

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7082829/

I hope you will not mind but the 31 Africans I support desperately need donations

NOAH'S ARK FOR BOKOLI KENYAN FARMERS SURVIVAL 2025

https://www.givesendgo.com/NoahsArkKenyaFloods2024

Get free, stay free.

