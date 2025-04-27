For your consideration – a couple of videos that explore the consequences of “net zero” – you would think this would not be lost on politicians.
Here are the links:
(61) Europe's going bust over Net-Zero (and the rest of the world doesn't care) | Paul Marshall - YouTube
18 minutes on the folly of the UK, the EU, Canada and Australia.
And the next:
(61) The Real Cost of Net Zero: The shocking truth of the renewable energy push - YouTube
An Australian show of 66 minutes.
I would say “Enjoy” – but people in the UK, EU, Canada and Australia we are all getting poorer because of a false belief that “net zero” is a real, achievable and scientifically valid goal requiring a “transition”.
THERE IS NO CLIMATE CRISIS REQUIRING THE DISMANTLING OF THE INDUSTRIAL BASE, COSTING THE POOR, SICK AND ELDERLY, TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS, EUROS AND POUNDS.
Onwards!!!
We are the net zero they plan to attain.
Thanks for this Peter, the Sky News documentary is new to me and I can only hope it persuades more of the masses not to be asses for the Renewable, Zero Care (unfortunately) Power Elite.
I have been against the Greenies since the mid-1970s when I began reading outside the Status/Statist Quo on environmentalism.
If you do not know Alex Epstein’s work on the necessity for fossil fuels (morally as well as economically), I highly recommend it, his most recent book:
Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal, and Natural Gas--Not Less
https://www.amazon.com/Fossil-Future-Flourishing-Requires-Gas-Not/dp/0593420411
And my favorite anti-Green polemical book:
Eco-imperialism: Green Power, Black Death by Paul Driessen
https://www.amazon.com/Eco-imperialism-Green-Power-Black-Death-ebook/dp/B006OTKVG4
This book by Paul convincingly makes the moral case for fossil fuels and DDT, the “Excellent Powder”, in Africa.
The impoverished Africans--as I well know through helping keep 31 (five years ago it was 36) alive in Kenya and Nigeria--desperately need fossil fuel electricity along with DDT to decrease the millions dying from malaria and respiratory diseases from having to use open fires indoors to cook.
The Excellent Powder: DDT's Political and Scientific History
https://www.amazon.com/Excellent-Powder-Political-Scientific-History/dp/1608443760
Exposure to Wood Smoke and Associated Health Effects in Sub-Saharan Africa: A Systematic Review
“Conclusion: There is high level of exposure to wood smoke in SSA and this exposure is associated with a number of adverse health effects. There is urgent need for aggressive programs to reduce wood smoke exposure in this population.”
https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7082829/
Get free, stay free.