From Brave AI:

“Jeffrey Donaldson, the former leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), was found guilty on June 22, 2026, of 18 historical sexual offences committed against two women when they were children. The crimes, which occurred between 1985 and 2008, included one count of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault, and four counts of gross indecency.

Following his conviction, Donaldson was sentenced to 15 years in prison on October 15, 2026, by Judge Paul Ramsey at Newry Crown Court. The sentences were served consecutively, with 11 years for offences against one victim and four years for offences against the other. Donaldson was also stripped of his knighthood and removed from the Privy Council after the verdict.”

Four years for one rape and 11 years for the other – one of which was of a child.

“Jeffrey Donaldson has been in prison since March 2024, when he was arrested and charged with historical sexual offences. Following his conviction in June 2026, he remained in custody at Maghaberry Prison awaiting sentencing. On October 15, 2026, he was formally sentenced to 15 years in prison for child sexual abuse, including rape.

As for his wife:

“Lady Eleanor Donaldson received no criminal conviction and no prison sentence for her role in the historical sexual offences case involving her husband, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson.

Following a “trial of the facts” in June 2026, a jury found that she had committed the acts of aiding and abetting the offences, but because she was declared unfit to stand trial due to mental health issues, she could not be convicted. Consequently, the court is barred from imposing a custodial sentence.

Instead of prison, the judge has limited disposal options available, which include:

A treatment order (such as detention in a secure hospital unit).

A guardianship order .

A supervision and treatment order .

An absolute discharge, which would result in no punishment or order if no other measures are deemed appropriate.

Her legal team has applied to appeal the verdict, and a decision on the appeal and any subsequent order is pending.

“Jeffrey Donaldson is no longer married to his wife, Eleanor Cousins. The couple split up in 2020 after Donaldson was suspected of having an affair and was recorded in a flirtatious conversation after his wife installed a covert listening device in his car.

Although they remained legally married during his 2024 arrest and subsequent 2026 conviction for historical sexual offenses, their marriage had effectively ended years prior. Donaldson resigned as DUP leader in March 2024, and the couple’s marital separation is well-documented in news reports preceding the legal proceedings.

So, able to divorce but not stand trial.

“The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) is a right-wing, socially conservative political party in Northern Ireland that staunchly supports unionism and maintaining Northern Ireland’s constitutional position within the United Kingdom. Founded in 1971 by Ian Paisley, the party historically drew support from the Protestant community and opposed power-sharing agreements like the Good Friday Agreement, though it later entered government with Sinn Féin.

Key characteristics of the DUP include:

Ideology : British unionism, Ulster loyalism, national conservatism, and right-wing populism.

Social Stance : The party is known for strong conservative views, including opposition to same-sex marriage and abortion, and has strong links to the Free Presbyterian Church of Ulster.

Brexit : It is a Eurosceptic party that campaigned for the UK to leave the European Union.

Current Status: Led by Gavin Robinson, the DUP is currently the second-largest party in the Northern Ireland Assembly and holds five seats in the UK House of Commons.

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan