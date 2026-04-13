From here (h/t ZeroHedge);

France’s gig economy built on migrant labor as 99% of surveyed delivery riders are foreign-born and two-thirds are illegal

‘France’s food delivery sector is overwhelmingly staffed by recently arrived, predominantly African migrant workers, many of whom lack legal status.

Sounds a lot like the situation in the UK! It’s almost as if these ‘gig-workers’ are part of some sort of sprawling global network that spans the major slum cities of the world and which provides an employment service – that may be directly linked to the boats crossing the English Channel.

It certainly looks like he ed result of the slave trade of the 1600’s/1700’s and later.

What organisation has the reach ad logistics to enable this level of human trafficking and exploitation? Is it a government – like China or a religion like the Catholic church or the Islamic faith?

Personally, I point a finger at an organisation headed by the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM),

From Brave AI;

‘The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is a UN related organization that joined the United Nations system in September 2016 to promote humane and orderly migration.

Key operational details include:

Headquarters : The organization is based in Geneva, Switzerland , with liaison offices also in Addis Ababa .

Mandate : IOM coordinates the United Nations Network on Migration and works to implement the Global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM) .

Structure : As a related organization, it operates under the principles of the UN Charter and serves as the leading intergovernmental body for migration, with 175 member states and 8 observer states .

Leadership: The organization is led by Director General Amy Pope and had a budget of US$3.7 billion in 2024.’

There it is in black and white – pun intended.

It is funded with our tax dollars!

‘The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has adopted a Programme and Budget for 2026 totaling $2.52 billion for the Operational Part of the Budget, with an Administrative Part of CHF 100.6 million.

This budget represents a significant reduction from previous years, reflecting a projected drop from $4 billion to $2.89 billion in total resources due to donor retrenchment and the end of U.S.-funded programmes. ‘

‘The budget is primarily funded through earmarked voluntary contributions ($2.32 billion), with only a small fraction (4%) of the administrative part covered by assessed contributions. The IOM Director-General warned that these cuts would lead to further programme reductions and affect critical operations in areas such as refugee resettlement and migration management. ‘

I bet that the flow of illegal migration into the West will fall by the 30% drop in the IMO’s 2026 budget. funny that.

Recall that the UN as a whole is run by a communist.

António Guterres is the ninth Secretary-General of the United Nations, a position he has held since January 1, 2017, succeeding Ban Ki-moon.

His primary focus as Secretary-General includes peace, human rights, climate change, and refugee protection, while also leading efforts to reform the UN for greater agility and transparency.

From wiki here; António Guterres - Wikipedia

Guterres served as secretary-general of the Socialist Party from 1992 to 2002. He was elected prime minister in 1995.

Guterres served as President of the Socialist International from 1999 to 2005.

The Socialist International (SI) is a political international consisting mostly of social democratic political parties and labour organisations.

The man is an ideological idiot.

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