From here:

Islam’s Rising in America with Aaron Shuster | RealClearInvestigations

“…the U.S. should follow France’s lead and have a serious inquiry into and discussion of what the rise of Islamism means for the nation’s prevailing culture and politics.

and here:

Entryism Comes to America - Tablet Magazine

“France has completed the investigation America has yet to undertake. In May 2025, the French Interior Ministry published “The Muslim Brotherhood and Political Islam in France,” the product of a mission assigned to senior officials a year earlier. The inquiry examined political Islam, the Muslim Brotherhood’s role in spreading it, and the movement’s connections with affiliated European networks. French authorities concluded that the danger extended beyond jihadist violence. They described an assiduous campaign to acquire influence within the ordinary institutions of French life.

The actor France has identified is the Muslim Brotherhood and the political-Islamist ecosystem surrounding it. The method is entryism: the gradual penetration of schools, associations, religious institutions, charities, municipalities, political parties, and administrative structures. The objective described by French officials is the cultivation of communities in which Islamist norms gain authority while republican principles progressively retreat.

France has treated that finding as a threat to national cohesion. On May 5, 2026, the French Senate adopted legislation directed against Islamist entryism by a vote of 208-124. The measure seeks stronger powers to prevent, detect, and punish concerted institutional activity aimed at undermining the principles of the republic.

Brave AI summarizes the report “The Muslim Brotherhood and Political Islam in France,” below:

“The French Interior Ministry published the report “The Muslim Brotherhood and Political Islam in France” in May 2025, having commissioned it in April 2024. The 73-page document, presented by Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau to the Defense Council, identifies the Muslim Brotherhood as a significant internal threat engaging in “entryism” or infiltration of French institutions.

The report outlines several key findings regarding the group’s strategy and influence:

Infiltration Strategy : The Brotherhood uses a “double discourse” , publicly adhering to secular republican values while covertly promoting a political-religious agenda to reshape society from within.

Network Scope : Approximately 91,000 Muslims in France are estimated to have some affiliation with the movement, which operates through a hierarchy of 139 mosques (linked to Musulmans de France ) and 21 educational institutions .

Primary Domains : Influence is exerted through religious infrastructure, education, digital media (“digital dawa”), and local community structures like sports clubs and NGOs.

Threat Assessment: The government concludes that this network creates “parallel Islamic ecosystems” that risk undermining national cohesion, secularism, and gender equality, with the ultimate goal of imposing Sharia law. “

Following the report’s release, President Emmanuel Macron requested time to analyze the proposals, while political reactions varied from calls for banning the organization to accusations of stigmatizing the broader Muslim community.

Back to the Tablet Magazine article.

“France nevertheless crossed an intellectual threshold that most Western governments have avoided.

It distinguished private religious observance from a political movement that may employ democratic freedoms tactically while pursuing a comprehensive vision of law, society, education, and government.

That distinction carries enormous consequences.”

“The evidence begins with the public documents of Muslim political organizations themselves.

Council on American Islamic Relations’ (CAIR) Muslims Vote operation lists a coordinated election program: Increase Muslim registration and turnout, document Muslim candidates, distribute national voter guides and congressional scorecards, survey Muslim political attitudes, cooperate with other Muslim organizations, and promote a unified “Muslim Policy Platform.”

CAIR described its 2024 plan as a means of ensuring that Muslim voices would shape the national election.

EmgageUSA describes a similarly sophisticated infrastructure. Its 2020 annual report celebrated the launch of Million Muslim Votes, a national campaign designed to motivate and turn out at least 1 million Muslim voters after years of organizing and mobilization.

Its current materials describe data-driven targeting, partnerships with allied organizations, leadership development, issue advocacy, and political representation.

“USCMO-CAN’s political literature urges the construction of a unified Muslim voice and emphasizes the capacity of Muslim voters to shape domestic and international policy.

One article declares that the community can produce “meaningful change domestically and globally.” Another tells politicians that Muslim voters represent the margin of victory in key jurisdictions and announces: “No justice for Gaza, no vote.”

This co-ordinated political strategy has been identified as the ultimate goal of imposing Sharia law. In France.

The tablet article posits that this is th threat to the US- I suggest the threat also exists in the UK.

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