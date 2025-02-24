You know how it goes “I believe in free speech, but only my free speech”?

From here:

French TV channel shutdown causes outcry on the right | Reuters

So, there you have it. JD Vance pointed out the treat to the life blood of democracy - free speech.

More here:

Top French court rejects C8 and NRJ12 pleas to keep broadcasting

“French TV stations C8 and NRJ12 will cease broadcasting on 28 February after the Council of State, France's top court, rejected their appeals against the removal of their frequencies.

Arcom, France's audiovisual regulator, excluded both channels in July from the shortlist of selected candidates for the reallocation of digital terrestrial television frequencies which expire at the end of the month. Arcom confirmed its decision on 12 December.”

Arcom pulled up C8 for a lack of editorial control over its programming following a series of incidents on the Touche pas à mon poste show of star presenter Cyril Hanouna that have led to fines of 7.5 million euros.

NRJ12 was upbraided for having too many repeats and too few original programmes.

Canal+ Group, which owns C8, along with NRJ12 – the TV arm of the NRJ Group – launched an appeal against Arcom's decision.”

