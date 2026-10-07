From Brave AI

“On October 6, 2026, massive student-led protests across France resulted in widespread school closures, significant property damage, and severe clashes between demonstrators and riot police. The demonstrations, which began in late September in the Paris suburbs over poor school conditions, escalated into what officials termed “urban violence,” leading the government to suspend high school classes for the remainder of the week.

Key outcomes and statistics from the unrest include:

Arrests and Injuries: Approximately 6,100 people were arrested since the protests began, with the majority being minors. 215 teenagers , 715 police officers , and 85 teaching staff were injured, including a 15-year-old who lost his hand and another who lost an eye during clashes.

School Disruptions: Nearly 2,000 high schools were blockaded or closed, with over 400 schools shut specifically on Friday and October 6. Approximately 24 schools were burned or ransacked, causing millions of euros in damage.

Police Response: Riot police deployed tear gas, batons, and rubber bullets to disperse crowds, particularly in Paris, Lyon, and Strasbourg. This heavy-handed response sparked accusations of state violence and prompted 10 internal investigations into police brutality.

Government Action: Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu condemned the violence but acknowledged the legitimacy of student demands regarding teacher shortages and crumbling infrastructure. The government pledged to present initial proposals by the end of October to address issues such as replacing absent teachers and repairing school buildings.

The public finances of France are an even worse state than those of the UK!

Here are details of the march in London:

“A pro-Palestine student march organized by the University of London Coalition is scheduled for Wednesday, 7 October 2026, in central London. The event commemorates the third anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel, a date the Metropolitan Police has described as a “day of mourning” and urged organizers to reschedule.

The protest will begin at Kings College London in the Strand and conclude at University College London in Russell Square, Holborn, with a rally ending by 2:00 PM. Due to the high sensitivity of the date and concerns about the impact on Jewish communities, the Met Police has imposed robust conditions under the Public Order Act to manage the demonstration.

Key restrictions include:

No face coverings : Participants are banned from wearing any face covering that conceals their identity.

Strict route : Protesters must follow a prescribed path from Lincoln’s Inn Fields (assembly by 12:30 PM) through Kingsway and Southampton Row to Russell Square.

Dispersal: The rally must conclude by 2:00 PM, after which participants are required to disperse.

Violating these conditions or engaging in hate speech, such as chanting for an “intifada,” may result in arrest. Police have deployed hundreds of officers to manage the event, with Deputy Assistant Commissioner James Harman stating that while the protest cannot be banned, the force will take a “zero-tolerance” approach to disorder

Prime Minister Burnham claims to stand with the UK’s Jewiah community, whilst Not condemning the Green Party’s statement from its party conference that “Zionism is racism” and NOT banning the march outright.

We will see whether there is any counter protest (none advertised or officially ‘approved.

The Hamas supporters in London are not the only one’s commemorating/celebrating the massacre:

“…numerous marches and protests are planned globally to mark the third anniversary of the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led massacre, though these events are primarily organized by pro-Palestinian and anti-Israel groups rather than mourners of the Jewish victims.

Global Scale : The Israeli Diaspora Affairs Ministry identified 262 pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel protests in 37 countries , with 75 demonstrations specifically scheduled for October 7, 2026.

Key Locations : Major events are planned in New York City (45 protests), Spain (40), Australia (21), the UK (19), and Italy (16), including marches near Israeli embassies and universities.

Organizers and Goals : Groups such as Behind Enemy Lines , Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) , and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) are organizing rallies to protest Israel’s actions in Gaza, often using slogans like “Flood NYC for Gaza” or marking “2 years of genocide.”

Controversy: These marches have drawn sharp criticism from Jewish leaders and politicians in countries like the UK, Australia, and Canada, who argue that holding anti-Israel demonstrations on the anniversary of the deadliest attack on Jews since the Holocaust is provocative and lacks sensitivity.

In contrast, Israel and Jewish communities worldwide are holding separate memorial ceremonies, moments of silence, and vigils to mourn the 1,200 Jews killed and the 251 hostages abducted, with major state ceremonies taking place at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem and events at the Nova Music Festival site in Re’im.

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