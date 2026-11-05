From here:

Cyberattack Targets French Blood Bank Fridges | ZeroHedge

Referencing this article:

Cyberattack Targets French Blood Bank Refrigerators | The Epoch Times

“A cyberattack against the refrigerator systems of France’s public blood service was thwarted on Monday, officials have said, the incident coming after supermarkets across Europe reported that their cooling equipment was targeted by hackers.”

“The EFS’s monitoring and alarm systems enabled the rapid identification of these anomalies and the implementation of necessary measures to ensure that no blood samples or products were compromised,” the statement said.

It said that affected equipment was brought under control and that no blood products or samples were impacted or ruined.

It added that blood products, including plasma needed for transfusion, which had been stored in these rooms, were transferred to other facilities as a precaution.

Service to patients was not interrupted by the incident, the EFS said.

The EFS stressed that it was not targeted itself, but rather the equipment supplier was.

“Frank Groenewegen, cybersecurity expert at Deloitte in The Hague, said that retailers should identify whether their refrigerator and freezer controllers are vulnerable, and, if they are networked, ensure the system has the latest security updates.

“If they don’t even know, then remove them from the public internet immediately,” he said.

“With disconnecting, you haven’t fixed the root cause but you’ve at least isolated those systems so that an attacker is not able to do this anymore.”

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