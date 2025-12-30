From here:

Sasha Latypova: The MYSTERIOUS DEATH of Prof. Francis Boyle Before Testifying

WHAT A Coincidence… Or Is It? Just days after Prof Francis Boyle agreed to testify against Bill Gates & Albert Bourla over the deadly COVID mRNA shots...he was FOUND DEAD.

“Among the people set to testify in one of the most consequential cases in recent history was Professor Francis Boyle, a recognized expert in bioweapons law who has helped draft multiple U.S. statutes and international conventions on biological weapons.

“What makes this news all the more shocking is that Professor Boyle was reportedly healthy, active, and teaching full-time up until his passing. He was in his mid-70s, yet according to Latypova, his sudden death came as a complete shock to everyone involved.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Francis_Boyle

Background here:

BREAKING: Bill Gates, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla Ordered to Testify in Dutch COVID Vaccine Injury Lawsuit

“Bill Gates and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla will have to appear in person in the Netherlands to testify at a hearing in a COVID-19 vaccine injury lawsuit, a Dutch court ruled late last month.

“The lawsuit centers around the question “of whether the COVID-19 injections are a bioweapon,” Dutch newspaper De Andere Krant reported. In addition to Gates and Bourla, the suit names 15 other defendants, including former Dutch prime minister and current NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the Dutch state, and several Dutch public health officials and journalists.

The lawsuit centers around the question “of whether the COVID-19 injections are a bioweapon,” Dutch newspaper De Andere Krant reported. In addition to Gates and Bourla, the suit names 15 other defendants, including former Dutch prime minister and current NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the Dutch state, and several Dutch public health officials and journalists.

De Andere Krant said last month’s ruling “is a significant setback for the defendants, who are accused of misleading victims about the ‘safety and effectiveness’ of the vaccines.” However, it “remains to be seen” whether the defendants will comply with the court’s order and appear at next year’s hearing.

The defendants may face additional legal challenges in Dutch courts in the new year. A second lawsuit, filed in March by three COVID-19 vaccine injury victims in the Netherlands, presents a similar set of allegations and names the same defendants.

At a press conference last week, Dutch attorney Peter Stassen, who represents the vaccine-injured plaintiffs in both cases, earlier this month petitioned the courts in both cases to hear in-person testimony by five expert witnesses regarding the safety and efficacy of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.

According to Stassen, oral hearings will be held in both cases next year, but hearing dates have not yet been scheduled. Stassen seeks to consolidate the cases.

The expert witnesses include:

Catherine Austin Fitts, founder and publisher of the Solari Report and former assistant secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Sasha Latypova, a former pharmaceutical research and development executive.

Joseph Sansone, Ph.D., a psychotherapist who is litigating to prohibit mRNA vaccines in Florida.

Katherine Watt, a researcher and paralegal.

Mike Yeadon, Ph.D., a pharmacologist and former vice president of Pfizer’s allergy and respiratory research unit.

Earlier this month, Stassen and the expert witnesses released a series of YouTube videos presenting their evidence and proposed testimony.

There are no details yet on the cause of death for Boyle who would have been 76 in March.

Was his death purely a coincidence or was it murder ?

in either case his testimony would have presented evidence that exposed the global genocide committed by the Pentagon and its corporate allies, that simultaneously developed the C19 disease and the deadly, experimental mRNA injections?

The massive story and scandal has not made the MSM and has gone almost entirely unremarked on social media – maybe this is a result of censorship led by the Trusted News Initiative overseen by the WHO/United Nations?

Please take a paid subscription or follow/recommend my site to others you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – (any amount three dollars and above).

ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan