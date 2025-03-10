From here:

Pandemic Fraud: $312M in Loans Granted to Children Under 11YO – Finish The Race

“Between 2020 and 2021, the Small Business Administration (SBA) approved around 5,600 loans where the sole listed owner was a child aged 11 or younger.”

“… the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has uncovered that during the COVID-19 pandemic, approximately $312 million in relief loans were disbursed to individuals aged 11 and younger.

“DOGE highlighted the improbability of such young individuals legitimately qualifying for these loans, noting that all 5,593 cases involved SSNs that did not match the provided names. This mismatch indicates potential fraudulent activities or gross negligence in the verification process.”

“DOGE’s investigation also uncovered that the SBA granted loans totaling $333 million to individuals purportedly aged 115 and above. In one instance, a loan of $36,000 was approved for a person listed as 157 years old. “

All part of th overall fraud and incompetence around the C19 pandemic of around 400 billion bucks - highlights in articles like this one - just for the EIDL and PPP:

“In a recent letter to Musk and Ramaswamy, Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, reports that at least 17% of COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds, or more than $200 billion, were distributed fraudulently, citing a 2023 report from the US Small Business Administration (SBA). The Office of the Inspector General (OIG), the SBA, and other federal agencies have seized and returned about $30 billion in COVID-19 EIDL and PPP funds to the SBA. “

Who knows whether the fraud identified in the 200 billion bucks in the EIDL and PPP programs is th extent of all the fraud perpetrated.

O wonders whether, in years to com, whether the cultural attributes - such as political voting tendencies - will be analysed and published. I would hazard a guess that most of the corruption was perpetrated by those with Democratic Party biases - either to funnel funds to Act Blue and the like - or by those that love abusing the government - predominantly Democratic Party supporters.

