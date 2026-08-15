You can’t find out if people are 15 unless everyone can prove their age with some form of digital ID!

From here:

French Constitutional Court Blocks Macron’s Social Media Ban for Under 15s To Uphold Freedom of Expression and Protect Privacy * The Gateway Pundit * by Paul Serran

(11) Reclaim The Net on X: “France’s highest court just killed the under-15 social media ban. The problem was never the kids. It was that to prove a user isn’t 15, every adult in France has to prove they aren’t. The Constitutional Council called that a disproportionate hit to free expression with no” / X

“The problem was never the kids. It was that to prove a user isn’t 15, every adult in France has to prove they aren’t.

“Politico reported:

“Europe’s would-be first social media ban, which sought to prohibit access to anyone in France under the age of 15 from next month, had been a flagship policy of Macron’s second and final term.

The French president has also pushed restrictions to the top of the EU agenda, with an expected announcement of bloc-wide measures by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in September.

In a statement late Friday, the French presidential office said the government would not be giving up on the bill. It has set a new target date for spring 2027, which coincides with when Macron will leave office.

The statement said Macron ‘has instructed the Prime Minister to work, as quickly as possible, on a legally sound draft that takes into account’ the court’s decision. The ruling hinted at what would make the age restriction align with fundamental rights: giving parents more flexibility.”

So there will be a ‘work around which would entail an adult proving their age without infringing on their privacy and their right NOT to prove their age.

Good luck with that.

The UK Labour government has no need to worry about such niceties- it just brought down a total ban on social media access for under 16’s, From Brave AI:

“Prime Minister Keir Starmer has announced a landmark ban on social media for users under 16 in the UK, with the regulations expected to take effect in early 2027. The government modeled this policy on Australia’s recent ban, aiming to protect children from online harms while allowing access to messaging apps and educational platforms.

Affected Platforms and Exemptions The ban covers major social media platforms including TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, X, YouTube, and Bluesky. However, WhatsApp and Signal are exempt, as are YouTube Kids and online gaming platforms like Roblox, though the latter will face specific feature restrictions.

Additional Restrictions for Older Teens To prevent a “cliff edge” when turning 16, the government is introducing default overnight curfews (midnight to 6am) and disabling infinite scrolling for users aged 16 and 17. These features can be manually switched off by older teenagers, but they will be disabled by default. Additionally, livestreaming and stranger communication will be blocked for under-16s and restricted for 16- and 17-year-olds across all online services.

Enforcement and Support Ofcom will enforce these rules, requiring platforms to verify age before allowing account creation or access. The government cited a national consultation where 90% of parents supported the ban, though technology companies like Meta and Snapchat have warned it may push children toward less safe, unregulated environments.

No need to worry about the impact on adults- or kids!

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