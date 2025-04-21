French court orders shut down of wind turbine for a year because it killed a golden eagle – and wind turbines cause a shortage of… drum roll… WIND!
From here (h/t Expose-news.com):
The Blade Stops Here: France Holds Wind Industry Accountable at Last – Watts Up With That?
“The recent shutdown of the Bernagues wind farm in Hérault, France, marks a long-overdue reckoning with the lethal impacts of wind energy on wildlife—particularly raptors like the golden eagle. On April 9, 2025, a French court ordered the entire site to cease operations for one year following the confirmed death of a golden eagle, a protected species, that collided with one of the farm’s turbine blades in January 2023. The decision also slapped Energie Renouvelable du Languedoc (ERL), the farm’s operator, with a €200,000 fine, half of which was suspended, and imposed an additional €40,000 fine on the company’s director.”
The environmentalists in the US are silent.
From here:
The Dark Realities of Wind Energy
Apparently, wind shortages are occurring because of wind turbines.
Onwards!!!
Wind shortage? Is sunshine shortage from solar panels next? Weird. Just weird.
The price paid in materials required to manufacture them is mind boggling, not to mention the energy requirements in producing the materials, plus the energy needed to kick-start the damn things.
And let's not forget how short lived the monstrocities are, so require more materials to replace them, the loop of despair closed. Smh.