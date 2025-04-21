From here (h/t Expose-news.com):

The Blade Stops Here: France Holds Wind Industry Accountable at Last – Watts Up With That?

“The recent shutdown of the Bernagues wind farm in Hérault, France, marks a long-overdue reckoning with the lethal impacts of wind energy on wildlife—particularly raptors like the golden eagle. On April 9, 2025, a French court ordered the entire site to cease operations for one year following the confirmed death of a golden eagle, a protected species, that collided with one of the farm’s turbine blades in January 2023. The decision also slapped Energie Renouvelable du Languedoc (ERL), the farm’s operator, with a €200,000 fine, half of which was suspended, and imposed an additional €40,000 fine on the company’s director.”

The environmentalists in the US are silent.

From here:

The Dark Realities of Wind Energy

Apparently, wind shortages are occurring because of wind turbines.

You can access the podcast via SubStack and the agenda here:

(100) The Dark Realities of Wind Energy - by Stu Turley

Highlights of the Podcast

00:01 - Introductions

02:00 - Irina Slav on Grid Instability

06:49 - Tammy Nemeth on UK Wind Strategy

10:00 - LNG Contracts & Europe's Shift

12:25 - Chinese Involvement & Grid Security

15:54 - Europe's Nuclear Power Plants Are Being Sidelined by Green Power Surge

19:09 - Offshore Wind in the U.S. Halted

24:25 - Wildlife Harm from Wind Turbines

27:26 - Morocco-UK Energy Cable Critique

30:46 - Wind Turbines & Local Climate Impact

35:27 - U.S. Wind Turbine Reclamation Crisis

40:05 - Carbon Offsets as Future Wind Revenue

44:28 - ASK YOUURSELF! - Can Canada Endure, or Afford, Carney’s Costly Climate Vision That Risks Another “Lost Liberal Decade” of Economic Stagnation? - Tammy Nemeth and Ron Wallace

46:02 - Chasing the wind: The value of wind generation in a low-emission nuclear and hydro-dominant grid - the case of Ontario

47:56 - Interior Announces Eleventh National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program

48:37 - Trump Officials Weigh Earth Day Move Against Green Groups

51:14 - Europe's power firms lift emissions as clean output falls

57:25 - To Be or Not to Be - Russian LNG Revisited

59:15 - Clean Energy Projects in the United States have been lost in the wind to the tune of $8 Billion - But how much cheaper will our electricity?

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!