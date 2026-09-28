Fist a note on Le Pen from Brave AI:

Marine Le Pen was found guilty of embezzling European Union funds intended for parliamentary assistants to pay for party staff. The Paris appeal court upheld her conviction in July 2026 but reduced her sentence from the original ruling.

Her penalties were adjusted as follows:

Ban on Office: Reduced from five years to 45 months , with 30 months suspended and the remaining 15 months considered already served, making her eligible for the 2027 presidential election.

Prison Term: Reduced from four years to three years , with two years suspended and one year to be served at home under electronic monitoring (ankle tag).

Fine: Remained unchanged at €100,000.

Although legally eligible to run, Le Pen stated she would not campaign while wearing an electronic tag, as it would restrict her movement. She announced plans to appeal to France’s highest court, the Court of Cassation, to exhaust all legal remedies

Now recent French election results from here:

Marine Le Pen secures historic election success just months before France picks next president

“(RN) party secured a record number of seats in the country’s Senate.

RN picked up nine seats, more than quadrupling their count in France’s 348-seat upper chamber.

A total of 178 seats were up for grabs in Sunday’s election, where MPs and more than 170,000 councillors vote on behalf of the public.

With more than 10 senators, Ms Le Pen’s party can now form a caucus, like in the European Parliament, which gives its leaders special powers like the ability to request votes.

Back when it was known as the National Front, it picked up two Senate seats in 2014, and three in 2023. Now, it has 14.

“Alongside the RN, another two senators where elected from Eric Ciotti’s right-wing Union of the Right for the Republic (UDR) party.

“The country’s presidential elections are just months away - with millions of French voters heading to the polls on April 18 next year.

“Pollsters are tipping her to secure up to 36 per cent of the votes of the first-round election.

She made it to the run-off in 2017 and 2022 but lost to Emmanuel Macron.

Now, with Mr Macron on the way out, she looks set to face far-left rival Jean-Luc Melenchon if both make it to the second round of voting.

From Wikipedia:

“Presidential elections are scheduled to be held in France on 18 April 2027, with a second round on 2 May if no candidate secures a majority vote. The election may be held earlier under exceptional circumstances if the presidency falls vacant before then.

Incumbent president Emmanuel Macron is ineligible to stand, as the French constitution limits presidents to two consecutive terms.

Commentary here:

2027 French presidential election: Who’s running?

And here:

A short guide to critical elections in France 2027

“. The Nightmare Scenario: Le Pen vs. Mélenchon.

For moderate voters in France, the primary concern dominating discussion in the media and online is the prospect of the “nightmare scenario”, a second-round runoff for the Presidency between Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Rally (Rassemblement National) and Jean-Luc Mélenchon of the far-left France Unbowed party (La France Insoumise).

For decades, French voters relied on the “Republican front”, a tradition of tactical voting across party lines, to block the political extremes.

However, polls in summer 2026 persistently showed a highly fragmented space in the political centre ground, and no single candidate with much of a chance of overtaking either Le Pen or Melenchon, to secure a place in the second round.

A second-round choice between Le Pen’s nationalist and anti-immigration platform, and Mélenchon’s radical economic restructuring and constitutional overhaul, would thus leave voters without a moderate candidate, forcing a historic choice between two diametrically opposed populist visions of the way forward.... but in fact no choice at all, since opinion polls point to a resounding defeat for Mélenchon in the event of a runoff with Marine Le Pen.”

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