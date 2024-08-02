The evils of global socialism, exploited by elitists who consider themselves superior to 99.9% of the world’s 8 billion people have been exposed for what they are – the need to create a permanent victim class.

There are three pillars of the (literal) stool that are the driving force behind the worst excesses of the Cult.

Mass migration, climate change and injections/public health.

Let’s start with mass migration.

How Many Slaves Landed in the U.S.? | The African Americans: Many Rivers to Cross | PBS

“Between 1525 and 1866, in the entire history of the slave trade to the New World, according to the Trans-Atlantic Slave Trade Database, 12.5 million Africans were shipped to the New World. 10.7 million survived the dreaded Middle Passage, disembarking in North America, the Caribbean and South America.”

That 12.5 million has been matched in just the last four years of the Biden maladministration.

This is just the last four years. There are estimates of as many as 40 million illegal immigrants in the US. These numbers are at least matched in the EU and proportionately matched in the UK/ Australia actively pursues high levels of legal immigration.

Of course, the conditions for transit and the purpose of the human trafficking are different.

The slave trade was supplied by African nations who captured and transported slaves across Africa to ports on the west coast of Africa, where the ships awaited.

The human trafficking happening right now is part of a criminal organisation, endorsed by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) organ of the United Nations and a whole bunch of non-government organizations (NGO’s) and “charities”. These members of a criminal human trafficking cartel are aided and abetted by the Democratic Party in the US using taxpayers’ money and Federal debt – and local, city and State funds to provide social security benefits that others must pay for. – these criminal migrants can also be categorised as economic migrants. They came for the free shit, deserting their own countries to steal from the US and other countries – crowding out local residents from jobs, education, health, transportation and so on.

So, that’s the modern version of the slave trade – one pillar of the Cult.

The next pillar is climate change.

I commented here on how 3 trillion trees on planet earth absorb more than twice the claimed CO2 emissions,

(100) Just how much fraud is involved with the “global boiling” claim and the trillions of bucks being spent on achieving “net zero”? (substack.com)

48 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions, apparently, but trees absorb 75 billion tonnes of CO2 a year. Nobody audits the CO2 emissions computer models (remind you of the C19 models?) – and levels are derived from 66 countries (out of 194) with no audit reports of methods and results – all calculated using computer models and guesstimates.

I would bet that this simple fact will result in at least a doubling of estimates of CO2 emissions by the UN IPCC in the next year or two. There are no actual measures of CO2, thy are guesses that no-one can view or check. As for actual emissions, the same applies to levels of CO2. These are extrapolated from unverifiable sources with no indication of range and variability over time.

This computer modelling is repeated for measurements of surface temperature. In the US, for example, more than 90% of the devices used to measure surface temperature are out of compliance with measurement standards or simply broken. The temperature readings for the broken temperature measurement devices are extrapolated from the few that actually work – even though non-compliant with measurement standards – by a computer model.

Bogus emissions calculations, bogus temperature readings and trillions of bucks spent on already obsolete and expensive solar and wind technology that produces electricity at 5 times the price of hydrocarbon energy. Same applies to the logic behind controlling methane and nitrous oxide (laughing gas) emissions on farms.

Apparently, methane forms 1.8 parts per million of the atmosphere and nitrous oxide (laughing gas) is 0.3 parts per million v the 420 parts per million of CO2. (Nitrogen is 780,000 parts per million, oxygen 210,000 parts per million and argon 10,000).

Which brings us to the third leg of the stool – injections/public health.

What more can be said about the C19 injections, end of life protocols to kill/triage the “infected” and nom-pharmaceutical interventions (NPI’s) imposed by power mad central planning bureaucracies on the instructions of the WHO.

Extra deaths of more than 2.25 million Americans among 31 million global excess deaths. I the US at least 700,000 dead from the modified mRNA injections, another 350,000 by the malpractice of end-of-life protocols and maybe a staggering million deaths from the psychological impacts of lockdowns, masking, social distancing etc. Physical and mental torture from a psy-op of NPI’s.

All of which could have been avoided by using the pandemic protocols evolved over decades but thrown out by the WH and public health “authorities” – aided and abetted by morons in politics, the MSM and owners of social media platforms.

The opportunity costs of these three pillars runs into tens of trillions of dollars that could have been spent on eliminating disease, hunger and instead, modernising the West’s crumbling infrastructure, building out the clean water and agricultural infrastructure of developing nations.

Even the UN points out the global problems caused by the KNOWN TO BE USELSS pandemic measures.

Fight against global hunger set back 15 years, warns UN report | UN N”ews from 24 July 2024

“Progress fighting global hunger has been set back 15 years, leaving around 733 million people going hungry in 2023, equivalent to one in 11 people globally and one in five in Africa, according to the latest UN State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World (SOFI) report published on Wednesday.”

This is what happens when bureaucrats implement the insane ideas od “elites” who have the evil intentions.

Instead, it all that money has gone, and we are left with a global pandemic of the vaxx injured and massive debt costing half of income taxes received in many countries in the developed world.

Okay “So what is your solution”.

Well, aside from ding the exact opposite of what the UN and its three pillars stand for, here’s a thought.

At least a quarter of the world’s population, and growing, realises that they have been subject to a direct assault that has killed millions and maimed billions. The full extent is not known. They know that their governments and health authorities are the perpetrators of the slaughter ad battery assault.

Within those billions, there are millions who are actively talking about the war on humanity using adulterated and contaminated injections on failed technology platforms that failed I the past ad failed during the scamdemic.

Within those millions, there are tens of thousands of people on the front lines, looking for treatments to save lives and alleviate suffering, who are fighting in the courts and campaigning for recognition and compensation.

The wilfully negligent criminal politicians are being voted out of office and escaping any and all accountability/ In the UK a government enquiry has already taken a year, costing 250 million pounds and still hasn’t reported on the elephant in the rm – the use of the failed viral vector and modified mRNA platforms with adulterated and contaminated manufacturing processes.

There are 100’s of victim support groups, websites, industry experts, all over the world.

There are thousands of lawyers representing victims, prosecuting legislatures, social media platforms. Bad corporate actors and those engaging in medical malpractice.

Lots and lots of people – these are resources that do not possess all the knowledge and winning tactics or distributing lessons learned from losses.

I may have the numbers wrong, but the claims for damages, collectively, run to billions if not trillions of dollars globally - if not now, they soon will be. Lawyers winning cases stand to make between 10% and 50% of the damages awarded, but only if they “pony up” with the significant costs of bringing a case UP FRONT, with no guarantee of success.

What is lacking is a plan – a plan with an objective that can mobilise, focus, coordinate and optimise the resources of all the thousands of people with all their skills, talents and experience.

We can start with the public health crisis caused by the injections. We can narrow this down further to compensation for current victims and the upcoming tsunami.

How could this be done?

Here’s an objective “halt the use of modified mRNA and viral vector injections AND bankrupt those companies that developed them”.

It is not sensible to sue the government and public health authorities. The only compensation is that we pay ourselves for being victims.

The approach is a legal one – even though it would be far cheaper and more satisfying to apply proportionate force to the buildings and people of those manufacturing the poisons injections around the world.

We must be careful not to cannibalize resources already in play, but to make sure they are fully funded – maybe selective use of test cases as CHD, WCH, Judicial Watch, Daily Clout, many SubStack authors, VSRF, Mildenhall and ICAN/Aaron Siri have done.

These resources are already stretched and desperate for more cash.

This can be done via the Public Offering of Shares in a company that operates on a similar basis to that of a film company raising funds. It would b a source of funding for the dollars that are needed to bring individual cases to fruition that would otherwise founder on the rocks of the legal system where “the process is the punishment”.

Personal cases in individual jurisdictions create precedent that is fungible, globally.

The damages sought would at least equal the market values od, say, JnJ, Pfizer, BioNTech, AstraZeneca and others like Sanofi and other participants in supply chains, like Acuitas.

I suggest 5% of damages to the new company to cover costs and reinvest in other cases, 5% for lawyers and 90% for victims. I guesstimate that the company would produce higher settlements with more frequency in a faster time than the current somewhat dispersed attacks.

I suggest the company be quipped with powerful hardware, servers and make extensive use f large language models and AI – capturing legal and court documentation and making it available on a secure website with dispersed back-up facilities worldwide.

I suggest an initial offering of a billion or two shares at a dollar each.

A company meeting could receive nominations for chair and directors, who could then appoint staff in the usual way plus auditors etc.

The company would, of course, be global and would prosecute globally.

Pfizer has a market value of 170 billion dollars, Moderna 34 billion (and falling further today), JnJ 400 billion, Sanofi 130 billion, AZN 320 billion, BioNTech 19 billion bucks – they are gorged with profits from inflicting all harm and no good.

I would chip in money for shares on this basis. I wonder how many others would also.

Here’s a peek at Moderna today – it dropped 20% yesterday.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) NasdaqGS - NasdaqGS Real-time price. Currency in USD

87.26-6.91 (-7.34%) As of 12:49PM EDT. Market open.

Moderna stock tumbles 21% as earnings show people aren't getting as many COVID shots (msn.com)

“Moderna lowered its annual sales forecast as sales of its COVID-19 vaccine dropped by 37%.

The company's vaccine sales struggled especially in Europe, where Pfizer has a deal until 2026.

Shares of Moderna fell as much as 21% on Thursday as a result.”

Onwards!!!

