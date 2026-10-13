Take a deep breath and check out how the ‘net zero’ freaks price gouge the British public and doom millions (including children, the elderly and infirm) to energy poverty and force them to choose between ‘heat, eat or clean’ via government backed EXTORTION and a cartel of foreign interests.

“The claim from Brave AI:

“he UK wind farms provide power to the equivalent of more than 25 million households annually.

This capacity is derived from a total installed wind capacity of over 31 gigawatts (GW) as of 2025, which includes both onshore and offshore installations. Recent records, such as the 22.7 GW generated in November 2025, demonstrated that wind power alone could power approximately 22 million homes at peak times.”

Interesting. 25 million homes out of the UK’s total of 30 million homes!

Wind farms receive a price as below:

“Recent Guaranteed Prices (2025): The government’s maximum guaranteed price for offshore wind is £113/MWh, while onshore wind is capped at £92/MWh.

What do UK Households pay?

“For the period from 1 October to 31 December 2026, the average electricity unit rate is 26.32p per kWh, with a daily standing charge of 54.83p per day.

That price is set to increase by 20% in January 2027.

The average household consumes around 2,700 KWh (amended for missing 0 - h/t S/V- thanks!) a year- so around £710 a year plus a £200 standing charge = £ 910 = approximately 34 p per kWh or £337 per MWh!!

A pretty high mark-up 300% from the ‘guaranteed price for offshore wind of£113/MWh ve the charge to households of £337/MWh!!!!! .

Further to this article published yesterday:

(100) A quick look at the sale of the UK’s wind farm at Gunfleet Sands to Norway’s Orsted for £15 million – profit of 10 million for its £400 million 2010 initial investment?

I checked out who signed the original deal with the embedded optio to buy out the project:

From Brave AI:

“The Gunfleet Sands Offshore Wind Farm was formally opened and signed off in 2010 by Anders Eldrup, representing DONG Energy (now Ørsted), and Charles Hendry, the UK Energy Minister.

Operational Sign-off : The project achieved full operational status in March 2010 and was officially inaugurated on 15 June 2010 .

Regulatory Context : While the initial government consent for the project was granted in 2003 under the Transport and Works Act 1992 , the 2010 event marked the completion and formal opening of the fully commissioned facility.

Key Officials: Charles Hendry served as the Energy Minister at the time, representing the UK government’s Department of Energy and Climate Change (DECC).

Interestingly, Anders Eldrup was removed from office in 2012. Per Brave AI:

“Anders Eldrup was removed as CEO of DONG Energy in March 2012 after the board discovered he had granted unusually generous employment and termination contracts to a small number of key employees without board approval.

A legal investigation concluded that Eldrup breached his duties by acting disloyally and bypassing governance protocols, specifically by removing references to these extraordinary deals from memos sent to the board.

Although Eldrup argued the contracts were necessary to retain talent for the company’s wind energy expansion, the board lost confidence in his judgment, leading to his resignation by mutual consent and the denial of his full severance package.

“ Severance Salary : After his dismissal in March 2012 , Eldrup continued to receive his annual six-million kroner salary for an additional year as part of his severance package.

Bonus Dispute : DONG Energy withheld his bonus and other severance components, alleging he abused his position, leading to a legal battle.

Arbitration Award: In September 2013, an arbitration court ruled in Eldrup’s favor, awarding him a golden handshake of 8.7 million kroner (approximately EUR 1.2 million) plus a 1.7 million kroner bonus, totaling roughly 17 million kroner.

What does he do today?

“Anders Eldrup is currently the Chairman of Innovation Fund Denmark (Innovationsfonden), a state-backed entity that allocates significant funding to entrepreneurs and researchers for green technology and other societal challenges.

He also serves as Chairman of the Copenhagen Cleantech Cluster, a business-driven initiative promoting sustainable energy solutions, and as Chairman of P+ (Pensionskassen for Akademikere), a pension fund for academic professionals.

Additionally, Eldrup holds leadership and board positions in several other organizations focused on cleantech, finance, and public policy:

Concito : Chairman of this independent think tank focused on evidence-based policies for climate and energy transitions.

Lindø Offshore Renewables Center (LORC) : Chairman, overseeing a center specializing in indoor testing of wind turbine components.

Rockwool Foundation : Board member, supporting research in social sciences and welfare.

Terma A/S : Board member, involved in defense and electronic technology.

Technical University of Denmark (DTU) : Board member.

Norlys Energi A/S : Board member.

Innargi A/S: Board member, a geothermal energy company.

Prior to these roles, Eldrup was the CEO of DONG Energy (now Ørsted) from 2001 to 2012, where he led the company’s transformation from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

And Charles Hendry?

“Charles Hendry is currently active as a senior advisor, non-executive director, and distinguished fellow in the global energy sector.

He serves as a Distinguished Fellow at the Atlantic Council Global Energy Center, where he contributes analysis on energy security, decarbonization, and geopolitical energy issues.

His current professional roles include:

Non-Executive Director of Scottish Power Energy Networks Holdings Limited and its subsidiaries, where he sits on the Audit and Compliance Committee.

Chairman of Fore Wind, the consortium developing the Dogger Bank offshore wind project, which is the largest offshore wind project in the world.

President of the British Institute of Energy Economics and Vice-President of The Energy Institute.

Honorary Professor at the University of Edinburgh Business School and Visiting Professor at the Mining University of St Petersburg.

Previously, he served as the UK Minister of State for Energy and Climate Change (2010–2012) and as a Member of Parliament for Wealden (2001–2015). He was awarded a CBE in 2019 for services to UK trade and investment in Central Asia and Russia. “

I wonder what buy-options are built into the Dogger Bank project?

From Brave AI:

“The Dogger Bank Wind Farm is a massive offshore renewable energy project located in the North Sea, approximately 130 to 190 km off the coast of Yorkshire, England.

“The Dogger Bank Wind Farm covers a total area of approximately 2,139,932.6 acres. That ‘s the equivalent of 1.1 million football pitches.

“The turbines at the Dogger Bank Wind Farm are 260 meters (approximately 853 feet) tall. This height extends from the seabed to the tip of the highest blade, making them nearly twice the height of the London Eye and comparable to the Rockefeller Center in New York.”

260 metres tall! Equal in height to the London Eye spread overa million football pitches! I hope it lasts and can be recycled, plus the fish stocks recover from the shock and awe of the construction!

Developed as a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%), and Vårgrønn (20%), it is currently the world’s largest offshore wind farm under construction.

The project is designed to generate 3.6 GW of electricity across its first three phases, capable of powering approximately 6 million UK homes annually and contributing significantly to the UK’s net zero targets.

6 million homes with 3.6 GW of output! Sufficient to power one fifth of ALL the UK’s 30 million homes!

More here:

“The development is structured into three main phases, each with a capacity of 1.2 GW:

Dogger Bank A and B : Located about 131 km from shore, these phases use GE Haliade-X 13 MW turbines . Phase A began generating electricity in October 2023 , marking the first use of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) technology on a UK wind farm.

Dogger Bank C : Situated further offshore at 196 km, this phase utilizes uprated GE Haliade-X 14 MW turbines and connects to the grid near Redcar.

Dogger Bank D: A proposed fourth phase that could add up to 1.5 GW of capacity using Siemens Gamesa 14 MW turbines, potentially bringing the total project capacity to 5.6 GW.

Construction involves the installation of 277 turbines using specialized vessels like the Voltaire, the world’s largest offshore jack-up installation vessel.

The project features HVDC transmission to efficiently transport power from the distant site to onshore converter stations near Beverley and Redcar. Beyond energy production, the project is estimated to generate £6.1 billion for the UK economy and support thousands of jobs over its expected 35-year operational life. ( I could not get info on ‘onshore converter stations bu there is this on HVDC converter stations (such as those in the BritNed interconnector between Great Britain and the Netherlands)

“HVDC converter stations are specialized facilities that interface high-voltage alternating current (AC) grids with high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission lines, enabling efficient long-distance power transfer or connection of asynchronous networks.

These stations operate as rectifiers at the sending end (converting AC to DC) and inverters at the receiving end (converting DC back to AC), utilizing high-power semiconductor valves like thyristors or IGBTs to precisely control power flow.

Key components within these stations include converter transformers for voltage adjustment, valve halls containing the power electronics, DC halls with smoothing reactors to reduce harmonics, and harmonic filters to mitigate distortion in the AC grid. The stations also require extensive control rooms, AC yards for grid connection, and auxiliary systems for cooling and redundancy to ensure stable operation.

In the BritNed interconnector, two such stations are located at the Isle of Grain in Great Britain and Maasvlakte in the Netherlands.

Each site covers approximately 5 hectares and is designed to handle a transmission capacity of 1,000 MW at a voltage of 450 kV, converting electricity between the local AC systems and the subsea HVDC cable that spans the North Sea.

Hmm “ “interface high-voltage alternating current (AC) grids with high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission lines, enabling efficient long-distance power transfer” UK households use AC.

Generate £6.1 billion over 35 years – so £175 million a year- whoop de do! Haha!

Who is buying it?

“The buyers of the output from the Dogger Bank wind farm phases A, B, and C include Danske Commodities, SSE Energy Supply, Centrica Energy Marketing and Trading, and Shell Energy Europe.

Danske Commodities has agreed to purchase 40% (480 MW) of the wind farm’s output.

SSE Energy Supply, Centrica Energy Marketing and Trading, and Shell Energy Europe each agreed to purchase 240 MW of the remaining 60% of the output.

SSE Energy:

“SSE plc is the parent company that owns SSE Energy Solutions and other energy infrastructure assets, but it does not own the domestic retail energy supply business anymore.

Retail Supply : In 2020 , SSE plc sold its retail business, SSE Energy Services , to OVO Energy . OVO now supplies energy to former SSE household customers and holds the rights to use the SSE brand for this purpose.

Corporate Ownership : SSE plc is a publicly traded company on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 100). Its ownership is dominated by institutional investors , who hold approximately 81% of shares as of 2025, with BlackRock being the largest single shareholder (approx. 9–10% ). There is no single controlling owner or government stake.

Infrastructure: SSE plc retains ownership of renewable energy generation (via SSE Renewables), electricity distribution networks, and transmission stakes (holding 75% of SSEN Transmission after selling a minority stake to OTPP in 2023–2024).

OVO Energy:

“In October 2026, E.ON UK completed its acquisition of OVO Energy, creating Britain’s second-largest energy supplier.

While E.ON owns the UK operations, the broader OVO Group—which includes retail subsidiaries in Australia, France, and Germany—remains under the ownership structure led by Fitzpatrick and its institutional investors.

Danske Commodities:

“Danske Commodities

Danske Commodities is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Equinor, the Norwegian energy company. Equinor completed the acquisition of the Danish energy trading house on 1 February 2019 for approximately €400 million (roughly $459 million).

Vårgrønn

“Vårgrønn is a joint venture owned by Plenitude, the renewable energy subsidiary of the global energy company Eni, and HitecVision, a Norwegian energy investor.

Following an expansion agreement in 2022, Plenitude retains a 65% ownership stake, while HitecVision holds the remaining 35%.

Equinor:

“Equinor ASA is majority-owned by the Government of Norway, which holds a 67% stake managed by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries. This controlling interest grants the Norwegian state decisive voting power over board elections and major corporate actions.

The remaining 33% of shares are publicly traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Major institutional holders of the public float include Folketrygdfondet (Norway’s Government Pension Fund), BlackRock, and The Vanguard Group.

Key ownership details include:

Founder : Established in 1972 as a wholly state-owned entity (originally Statoil).

Public Listing : Went public in 2001 , privatizing 33% of shares while the state retained its majority.

Governance: The state’s majority ownership aligns the company’s strategy with Norway’s national energy and economic interests.

Plenitude:

“Plenitude is controlled by Eni S.p.A., which holds approximately 65% of the share capital. The remaining equity is held by Ares Management Corporation (20% stake, acquired in June 2025) and Energy Infrastructure Partners (10% stake, increased to 10% in March 2025).

ENI:

“Eni S.p.A. is primarily owned by the Italian government, which holds a “golden share” granting de facto control through a combined stake of approximately 31.835% as of mid-2025. This government ownership is split between the Ministry of Economy and Finance (holding roughly 2.17%) and Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), Italy’s state investment bank (holding roughly 30.92%).

“Beyond state control, the remaining shares are widely held by:

Institutional Investors , who represent the largest single bloc at approximately 40% , including major asset managers like BlackRock and Vanguard .

Retail and Public Investors, who hold the remaining ~18–39% depending on the source’s calculation of free float and treasury shares.

Centrica

“Centrica plc is an independently listed public company on the London Stock Exchange with no single controlling shareholder or parent company.

Ownership is broadly dispersed among institutional investors, index funds, and retail holders, with governance determined by shareholder votes rather than insider control.

Major institutional shareholders hold the largest stakes, typically ranging from 2% to 10% each. Key holders include:

BlackRock (via various entities): The largest single investor group, holding between 3.4% and 9.5% depending on the specific subsidiary reporting.

Vanguard Group : Holds approximately 2.9% to 4.1% of shares.

Norges Bank Investment Management : Holds roughly 2.3% to 2.5% .

RWC Asset Management : Holds approximately 2.3% to 3.5% .

State Street and HSBC Global Asset Management: Also significant institutional holders.

Insiders (executives and directors) collectively own less than 1% of the company. The remaining shares are held by public companies and retail investors (approximately 8-13%) and mutual funds/ETFs (approximately 40%).

This structure means that institutional stewardship and proxy voting drive strategic decisions, such as dividend policies and capital returns.

How many homes in the UK are served by Centrica ans SSE Energy?

“Centrica supplies energy to over 8 million homes in the United Kingdom through its British Gas brand. Specifically, the company provides gas and electricity to over 8 million homes via British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy. Additionally, Centrica installs and maintains heating systems in more than 3 million homes.

“OVO Energy supplies the vast majority of UK homes previously served by SSE, as OVO acquired SSE Energy Services in January 2020. Combined, the companies supply gas and electricity to more than five million UK households.”

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