h/t CFP

From here:

Florida driver’s license exams will be administered in English only

“The decision follows an incident on Aug. 12, when a truck driver who did not speak English made an illegal U-turn on Florida’s Turnpike, resulting in the deaths of three people. Harjinder Singh, who held a commercial driver’s license from California, was charged with three counts of vehicular homicide.”

Makes sense – how many drivers on British roads cannot speak English?

According to Brave AI:

“Approximately 138,000 people in England and Wales cannot speak English at all, according to the 2011 census. This figure includes residents who are not proficient in English, with a further 794,332 people classified as “not speaking English well.”

“For driving, the UK allows the theory driving test to be taken in 21 different languages, and road signs use internationally recognized symbols (e.g., red circles with white lines for “no entry”) to minimize reliance on language. However, some road signs include English text for additional context, which may pose challenges for non-English speakers.

