Ralph Baric is the person directly implicated in gain of function research that resulted in the SARS-COV2 virus that delivers the spike protein to organs in the body and causes C19 disease.

The Global Economic Consequences of Pandemics (blubrry.com)

In it, there is a discussion of the usefulness of Zinc, quinine and green tea as a natural proxy for the Zelenko protocol, but at around the twenty minute mark, it also highlights this paper:

Zn(2+) inhibits coronavirus and arterivirus RNA polymerase activity in vitro and zinc ionophores block the replication of these viruses in cell culture - PubMed (nih.gov)

Published in 2010 with these authors:

Aartjan J W te Velthuis 1, Sjoerd H E van den Worm, Amy C Sims, Ralph S Baric, Eric J Snijder, Martijn J van Hemert

The podcast questions why the research was stopped instead of developed.

From the abstract:

“Increasing the intracellular Zn(2+) concentration with zinc-ionophores like pyrithione (PT) can efficiently impair the replication of a variety of RNA viruses, including poliovirus and influenza virus.”

Pyrithione is a typical ingredient of anti-dandruff shampoos.

There is the interesting part - Impair the replication of a variety of RNA viruses (like Ebola and Marburg), including polio and flu.

It goes on:

“In this study we demonstrate that the combination of Zn(2+) and PT at low concentrations (2 µM Zn(2+) and 2 µM PT) inhibits the replication of SARS-coronavirus (SARS-CoV) and equine arteritis virus (EAV) in cell culture.”

Hmmm.

It then goes on:

“By chelating Zn(2+) with MgEDTA, the inhibitory effect of the divalent cation could be reversed, which provides a novel experimental tool for in vitro studies of the molecular details of nidovirus replication and transcription.”

Why would you want to reverse the action? I am sure there is a good reason!

A few definitions:

RdRp = RNA dependent RNA polymerase. You will have seen the term polymerase used in RT-PCR testing - Reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction. Polymerase is an enzyme which brings about the formation of a particular polymer, especially DNA or RNA.

"DNA polymerase is an enzyme explained here: DNA polymerase - Wikipedia “.. DNA polymerase "reads" the existing DNA strands to create two new strands that match the existing ones.”

Another paper published in March 2021 looked at the topic here:

RNA-dependent RNA polymerase (RdRp) inhibitors: The current landscape and repurposing for the COVID-19 pandemic - PubMed (nih.gov)

“RdRp is an important therapeutic target in RNA virus-caused diseases, including SARS-CoV-2.

In this review, we describe the promising RdRp inhibitors that have been launched or are currently in clinical studies for the treatment of RNA virus infections. S

structurally, nucleoside inhibitors (NIs) bind to the RdRp protein at the enzyme active site, and nonnucleoside inhibitors (NNIs) bind to the RdRp protein at allosteric sites. “

Nothing new under the sun, right?

Onwards!

