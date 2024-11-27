From here:

More than 200 killed in Valencia floods as torrential rain hits another Spain region - BBC News

· “The number of people who have died in the Valencia region has risen to 202, according to authorities · It brings the total number of people killed to 205; two others died in the Castilla La Mancha region, and another in Andalusia · There's been torrential rain in the region of Huelva, where there are warnings of further heavy rain into the night

Here’s the thing. Jefferey Jaxen of the Highwire posted an 8-minute segment here:

‘CLIMATE LOCKDOWN’ OVER RAIN IN SPAIN - The HighWire

“Catastrophic rain in parts of Spain has led local governments to impose “climate lockdowns,” a term that has long been considered a conspiracy theory. What is the real cause of the historic flooding being blamed on climate change by the mainstream?”

Which states that the rainfall was NOT the most severe in the last several decades BUT what has changed is that 100’s of dams were removed prior to the disastrous flooding – in order to “rewild” Spanish territory – for fish.

The corollary? A 24-hour curfew on road use imposed and patrolled by the police whenever rain is predicted.

The reason? “Climate Change”.

The result – lockdowns in cities when the weather forecast is for rain.

Politicians and the MSM – are not investigating any “cause and effect”.

Onwards!!!

