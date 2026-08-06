From here (h/t CITIZEN FREE PRESS)

‘ Dr. Dawn Michael (@DawnsMission): “🚨 OZEMPIC HORROR SHOW: $2 BILLION LAWSUIT JUST EXPLODED This woman is BREAKING it down and it’s pure nightmare fuel: Patients are losing DECADES of muscle in a SINGLE YEAR. Bodies aging at warp speed. Hearts weakening. Then the real hell starts: gastroparesis — stomach paralysis so bad food literally ROTS inside you. Weeks of nonstop vomiting. ER visits on repeat. Some say their entire GI tract has completely failed. Teeth falling out from chronic dryness. Sudden PERMANENT blindness. Pancreatitis. Kidney failure. Lawyers are screaming: “This is just the beginning. ”She looks straight into the camera and asks the only question that matters: Is any weight-loss shot worth your strength… your smile… your sight… or your LIFE? Watch this before you even think about that next injection.” | XCancel

De tweeted version for ease:

“OZEMPIC HORROR SHOW: $2 BILLION LAWSUIT JUST EXPLODED

This woman is BREAKING it down and it’s pure nightmare fuel: Patients are losing DECADES of muscle in a SINGLE YEAR.

Bodies aging at warp speed. Hearts weakening.

Then the real hell starts: gastroparesis — stomach paralysis so bad food literally ROTS inside you.

Weeks of nonstop vomiting. ER visits on repeat. Some say their entire GI tract has completely failed.

Teeth falling out from chronic dryness.

Sudden PERMANENT blindness. Pancreatitis. Kidney failure.

Lawyers are screaming: “This is just the beginning.

”She looks straight into the camera and asks the only question that matters: Is any weight-loss shot worth your strength… your smile… your sight… or your LIFE?

You have been warned???!!!

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan