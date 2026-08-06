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Mark S's avatar
Mark S
12h

What happened to the faux 'body positivity' movement? As soon as there was a magic bullet where they didn't have to put in the effort....all aboard!

Just illustrates how shallow society really is...especially celebrities.

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JetMechTraveler's avatar
JetMechTraveler
20h

This is because they take high doses as a magic pill solution instead of putting in the work. Go to the gym, eat healthier, and take low dose GLP1 and you will cut the weight and keep it off without all the side effects. I've been doing it for 3 years and maintain my weight. I eat 2x a day on average and when I do the portions are smaller. I've been on 3 cruises while on it and not gained a pound from the buffet because I manage my intake. I am not a salad food eater either. I'm a meat and potatoes type person and I still make it work without the side effects. You can't eat fried and greasy bullshit on these drugs though as that will make you sick. Low dose GLP1 every 3 days with other manageable changes is the way. Doctors prescribing these high doses without monitoring their patients for side effects every few weeks should have their licenses pulled.

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