From the ‘things that make you go ‘YIKES’ files- side effects of OZEMPIC
Is any weight-loss shot worth your strength… your smile… your sight… or your LIFE?
From here (h/t CITIZEN FREE PRESS)
‘ Dr. Dawn Michael (@DawnsMission): “🚨 OZEMPIC HORROR SHOW: $2 BILLION LAWSUIT JUST EXPLODED This woman is BREAKING it down and it’s pure nightmare fuel: Patients are losing DECADES of muscle in a SINGLE YEAR. Bodies aging at warp speed. Hearts weakening. Then the real hell starts: gastroparesis — stomach paralysis so bad food literally ROTS inside you. Weeks of nonstop vomiting. ER visits on repeat. Some say their entire GI tract has completely failed. Teeth falling out from chronic dryness. Sudden PERMANENT blindness. Pancreatitis. Kidney failure. Lawyers are screaming: “This is just the beginning. ”She looks straight into the camera and asks the only question that matters: Is any weight-loss shot worth your strength… your smile… your sight… or your LIFE? Watch this before you even think about that next injection.” | XCancel
De tweeted version for ease:
“OZEMPIC HORROR SHOW: $2 BILLION LAWSUIT JUST EXPLODED
This woman is BREAKING it down and it’s pure nightmare fuel: Patients are losing DECADES of muscle in a SINGLE YEAR.
Bodies aging at warp speed. Hearts weakening.
Then the real hell starts: gastroparesis — stomach paralysis so bad food literally ROTS inside you.
Weeks of nonstop vomiting. ER visits on repeat. Some say their entire GI tract has completely failed.
Teeth falling out from chronic dryness.
Sudden PERMANENT blindness. Pancreatitis. Kidney failure.
Lawyers are screaming: “This is just the beginning.
”She looks straight into the camera and asks the only question that matters: Is any weight-loss shot worth your strength… your smile… your sight… or your LIFE?
You have been warned???!!!
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What happened to the faux 'body positivity' movement? As soon as there was a magic bullet where they didn't have to put in the effort....all aboard!
Just illustrates how shallow society really is...especially celebrities.
This is because they take high doses as a magic pill solution instead of putting in the work. Go to the gym, eat healthier, and take low dose GLP1 and you will cut the weight and keep it off without all the side effects. I've been doing it for 3 years and maintain my weight. I eat 2x a day on average and when I do the portions are smaller. I've been on 3 cruises while on it and not gained a pound from the buffet because I manage my intake. I am not a salad food eater either. I'm a meat and potatoes type person and I still make it work without the side effects. You can't eat fried and greasy bullshit on these drugs though as that will make you sick. Low dose GLP1 every 3 days with other manageable changes is the way. Doctors prescribing these high doses without monitoring their patients for side effects every few weeks should have their licenses pulled.