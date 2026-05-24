From Brave AI:

“Lady Eleanor Donaldson is accused of five counts of aiding and abetting in connection with the historical sexual offenses facing her husband, Sir Jeffrey Donaldson. These charges specifically relate to her husband’s allegations, which include one count of rape, four counts of gross indecency with or towards a child, and 13 counts of indecent assault on a female, alleged to have occurred between 1985 and 2008.

Key details regarding her case include:

Legal Status: A judge ruled in May 2026 that she is unfit to stand trial due to genuine medical issues, meaning she cannot be convicted in the traditional sense.

Trial of Facts: Instead of a standard criminal trial, she faces a trial of the facts , where a jury will determine whether she committed the alleged acts based on evidence, but cannot return a guilty verdict.

Plea: She has denied all charges.

Proceedings: The judge is set to rule on whether her trial of facts will run concurrently with Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s trial or as separate proceedings.

“Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is accused of 18 historical sexual offences allegedly committed between 1985 and 2008. The charges include one count of rape, four counts of gross indecency, and 13 counts of indecent assault involving two alleged victims.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

His wife, Lady Eleanor Donaldson, faces separate charges of aiding and abetting his alleged offending.

A judge has ruled that while Jeffrey Donaldson will proceed to a standard trial, his wife is unfit to stand trial on mental health grounds and will instead face a “trial of facts.”

The trial is scheduled to begin in late May 2026.

Perhaps this defence will be cited by other rapists whose wives -“aid and abet” in these sorts od crimes.

Onwards!

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