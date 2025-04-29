From Brave AI:

“A large fire broke out at an electrical substation on Victoria Passage in Westminster, NW8, on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. Around 100 firefighters are battling the blaze, which has seen 40 people evacuated from their homes and heavy smoke visible for miles.

Location : The fire is located at an electrical substation on Victoria Passage in Westminster, NW8.

Firefighting Effort : Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been dispatched to the scene.

Impact : Part of an electrical transformer and the roof of a neighbouring residential building are on fire. About 80 residents have been evacuated from a nearby block of flats.

Safety Advice : Residents are advised to keep their windows and doors closed to avoid smoke inhalation.

Cause: The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

The fire is currently under control, but firefighters remain on the scene to ensure safety and investigate the cause of the blaze.”

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!