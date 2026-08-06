From here (h/t (100) Nothing New Under The Sun - by DrLatusDextro)

Vegetation greenness in 2025 | Nature Reviews Earth & Environment

“Global mean vegetation greenness reached a record high in the year 2025, extending the multi-decadal upward trend. A total of 68.2% of vegetated land surfaces experienced greening, particularly in grasslands and croplands in the Southern Hemisphere and in northern mid-latitudes.

“Key points

2025 set a record for global vegetation greenness, steepening the global average greening trend from 8.1 × 10 –4 yr –1 (2000–2024) to 8.5 × 10 –4 yr –1 (2000–2025).

Herbaceous ecosystems dominated the 2025 greening signal, with 72.1% of grasslands and 77.6% of croplands exhibiting greening. Greening hotspots observed in southern Africa, southern South America, northern Australia, Europe, central North America and northern China align with precipitation increases.

60.0% of forests exhibited greening, and this percentage is lower than what was reported in 2024. Notable browning occurred in eastern Siberia, driven by anomalously cold growing season temperatures. In tropical rainforests, conflicting signals from MODIS (browning) and VIIRS (greening) highlight uncertainties in monitoring canopy recovery following the 2023–2024 El Niño event.

The lingering effects of the Januaty 2022 Hunga Tonga eruption probably have a year or so to go.

(100) Some notes on the underwater eruption in January 2022 that rivalled Krakatoa which caused a rise in global temperatures over all of 2022 – to last five years – ignored by the UN IPCC models and MSM

“My guess is that any increases in temperatures measured by accurate temperature devices (not those positioned next to heat traps at ground level) are likely due to Hunga Tonga. My (pretty useless!) ball-park guesstimate? A 1 degree C increase in average global temperatures in 2022, with maybe another half degree over the next four years.”

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