From here (h/t CITIZEN FREE PRESS)

EXCLUSIVE: Burnham’s New Strategy Chief Worked With Convicted Paedophile to Downplay UK Grooming Gangs. – The National Pulse

“Matthew McGregor, former Director of Campaigns and Communications for Hope Not Hate and current Head of Political Strategy for new British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, co-wrote a report downplaying the nationwide grooming gang scandal with a pedophile,”

“Matthew McGregor, Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s Head of Political Strategy, co-authored a report with convicted pedophile Liron Velleman, downplaying what they described as “so-called ‘grooming’ gangs.” Velleman, also a sitting Labour Party elected councillor, was convicted this year after sending images of his penis to someone he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, as well as asking if she was “at home alone” and demanding to know whether she was a virgin, as well as asking: “Show me your bra.”

“McGregor served as Director of Campaigns and Communications for Hope Not Hate from January 2018 to October 2021. McGregor’s involvement in the report is likely to increase scrutiny of Prime Minister Burnham, who has already been accused of helping to cover up the crimes of grooming gangs while serving as Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester.

Hmm – so, there is that!

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