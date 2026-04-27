From brave AI:

Over 100,000 asylum seekers in taxpayer funded accommodation.

“As of September 2025, approximately 35,000 asylum seekers were housed in hotels across the UK, while an additional 66,000 were accommodated in taxpayer-funded dispersal housing, which predominantly consists of Houses in Multiple Occupation (HMOs).

In total, this means roughly 101,000 people in the asylum system were housed in hotels and HMOs combined at that time.

Hotel Accommodation: There were 35,000 individuals in hotels, with about 4,300 of them being families.

Dispersal (HMO) Accommodation: Approximately 66,000 asylum seekers were housed in dispersal accommodation, including HMOs.

Total Asylum Accommodation: The combined total for asylum seekers in these forms of housing was approximately 101,000.

It is important to note that these figures specifically refer to asylum seekers within the government-supported accommodation system. They do not account for the broader population of non-asylum seekers living in HMOs, such as students, young workers, or other renters, for whom specific aggregate national totals are not provided in the current context.

More than 300,000 homeless people across the UK:

“here is no single national figure for the total number of homeless people in the UK, as homelessness is recorded differently across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, and many individuals are not captured in official statistics.

However, recent data indicates the following scale:

England: At least 382,000 people are estimated to be homeless, with 242,000 households recorded as statutorily homeless.

Core Homelessness: Crisis UK estimates that more than 300,000 people are homeless on any given night across Britain, including those rough sleeping, sofa surfing, or living in temporary accommodation.

Rough Sleeping: Rough sleeping is the most visible form, with deaths among this group rising by 9% in a recent year.

Homelessness in the UK is primarily driven by a chronic shortage of social housing, rising private rents, and insufficient welfare support, compounded by life events such as relationship breakdowns, job loss, or domestic abuse.

To qualify as statutorily homeless and trigger the main homelessness duty for accommodation, an applicant must satisfy the following conditions:

Homelessness Status : The applicant has no accommodation available for occupation in the UK, or they have accommodation but cannot secure entry to it, or it is not reasonable for them to continue occupying it (e.g., due to violence, abuse, or severe disrepair).

Priority Need : The applicant falls into a priority need group, such as having dependent children , being pregnant , or being vulnerable due to old age, mental illness, physical disability , or a history of care, custody, or armed forces service.

Unintentional Homelessness : The applicant did not deliberately lose their accommodation (e.g., through voluntary action or misconduct).

Eligibility : The applicant is eligible for public funds and has not been excluded due to immigration status.

Local Connection: The applicant has a local connection with the area where they are applying, unless it is likely they would suffer violence or threats in that area.

If an applicant is homeless and in priority need but is found to be intentionally homeless, the local authority is not obliged to secure accommodation but must still provide advice and assistance to help them find housing. The duty to secure accommodation continues until a settled housing solution is found or other circumstances bring the duty to an end.

I suggest that illegal immigrats and those that have breached their visa conditions are NOT statutorily homeless and should be treated as vagrants.

**Vagrancy is not a standalone crime in the UK today, but specific behaviors associated with it remain criminal offenses under the Vagrancy Act 1824. This legislation makes it a criminal offense to sleep rough or beg in England and Wales. While the law is widely criticized as outdated and harmful, it has not been fully repealed, although the government has announced plans to repeal it.

Current Legal Status

Offenses : The Act criminalizes begging (Section 3) and sleeping rough or wandering without visible means of subsistence (Section 4).

Penalties : Convictions can result in fines of up to £1,000 or imprisonment for up to one month for first-time offenders (idle and disorderly persons) or three months for repeat offenders (rogues and vagabonds).

Repeal Status: The Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 included provisions to repeal the Act, but these have not yet been brought into force. In June 2025, the UK government announced plans to repeal the Act within one year, and following the 2024 General Election, it stated repeal would proceed regardless of replacement legislation.

Historical Context

The Vagrancy Act 1824 was passed to address homelessness and poverty following the Napoleonic Wars and the Industrial Revolution. It criminalized destitution based on the assumption that homelessness was caused by idleness. Although parts of the act have been amended or repealed in Scotland and Ireland, it remains fully in force in England and Wales. Critics argue that criminalizing homelessness pushes vulnerable people away from support services and into cycles of debt and criminality.

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