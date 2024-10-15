Remember, without free speech and the right for private citizens to investigate crimes, none of this would come to light and the government would censor the reporting of these crimes.

At the 69-minute mark of the 114-minute video, reference is made of the undercover work done to reveal the trafficking of aborted fetal tissue and baby body parts. His case has been pending for 7 years now – h faces years in prison if David Daleiden is convicted for exposing the crimes of Planned Parenthood – Kamala Harris is big supporter of Planned Parenthood.

Here's the back story according to Brave AI:

“David Daleiden Planned Parenthood

David Daleiden Planned Parenthood

David Daleiden, a pro-life activist, led the Center for Medical Progress (CMP) in releasing undercover videos in 2015 that allegedly showed Planned Parenthood officials negotiating the sale of fetal tissue from aborted babies. The videos sparked controversy and debate over Planned Parenthood’s practices.

In Ohio, an investigation by Attorney General Mike DeWine found that three Planned Parenthood facilities sent fetal remains to companies that disposed of them in landfills, violating state administrative rules. However, DeWine’s investigation did not find evidence of Planned Parenthood selling fetal tissue.

In Texas, a grand jury indicted Daleiden and another CMP member for creating and using fake government IDs and attempting to purchase fetal tissue but cleared Planned Parenthood of any wrongdoing.

The search results also mention a contract between Planned Parenthood and the University of California, San Diego (UCSD), which outlined the terms for the procurement and transfer of fetal tissue. The contract was signed in 2009 and updated in 2014.

Additionally, the search results highlight quotes from Planned Parenthood officials, including Ann Schutt-Aine and Melissa Farrell, discussing the procurement and sale of fetal tissue, including liver and thymus, with undercover reporters from CMP.

Overall, the search results provide evidence of Planned Parenthood’s practices regarding fetal tissue, including the alleged sale of fetal remains, as well as the controversy surrounding David Daleiden’s undercover videos and subsequent legal actions.”

I wonder how much evidence is under seal… It doesn’t appear that anyone was prosecuted and jailed?

Onwards!!!

