From here;

WATCH: First ‘Robot Arrest’ Takes Place in China After Droid Harasses Elderly Woman in the Streets | The Gateway Pundit | by Paul Serran

Apparently the remote controlled robot upset the ‘innocent’ and unsuspecting woman for God knows wha offence the ‘handler’ thought she was committing.

‘Two cops escorted the humanoid bot off the busy street. They reportedly reprimanded the man who was operating the android remotely.”

“The surreal incident occurred last week in the city of Macau, with the startled 70-year-old ending up in the hospital following her encounter with the 4-foot 4-inch bot.

‘The Macau Post reports that ‘there was no physical contact’ between the woman and the robot. However, she was taken to the hospital, where she was examined and released.”

Enquiring minds want to know if the ‘handler’ had ‘police powers’ and what degree of autonomy the robot had. .

Oe also wonders how many handler and robot’ teams are deployed amongst Macau’s population of a little over.700,000.

PLEASE take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan