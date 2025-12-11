Unable to cross post here it is In full:

The Deleted Vaccine mRNA Study Shows Why PCR in Human Samples Is So Tricky

When your primers accidentally match the human genome

Dec 11, 2025

Last month, a study from Israel made waves claiming Pfizer vaccine mRNA persists in blood, placenta, sperm and seminal fluid - still detectable in 50% of women over 200 days after their last dose.

Even stranger: they claimed to find it in 3 of 6 unvaccinated pregnant women.

Then the study vanished - not retracted, just deleted.

I decided to check their primers. What I found illustrates a fundamental challenge with PCR and the so-called human genome…

TL;DR: The study used faulty primers that match the human genome, so they detected human DNA instead of vaccine mRNA - that’s why 50% of unvaccinated people tested “positive”.

All details below:

Analysis of the Deleted Mordechay et al. Study on Vaccine mRNA Detection

The Study’s Claim

A study published in October 2025 claimed to detect Pfizer vaccine mRNA in blood, placenta, and semen of vaccinated individuals - and remarkably, in 50% of unvaccinated women too. The study was completely deleted (not retracted) shortly after publication.

I analyzed their primer sequences against the human genome. Here’s what I found.

The Primers: 8 Out of 12 Were Unusable

The researchers designed 12 PCR primers to detect “vaccine-specific” sequences:

The authors admitted the UTR primers gave “non-specific amplification” - because Pfizer used human gene sequences for the vaccine’s regulatory regions. Only the 4 spike-region primers were used.

The Problem: Those 4 “Vaccine-Specific” Primers Match the Human Genome

I BLASTed all 4 primers against the human reference genome (GRCh38.p14):

The nested forward primer is a PERFECT match to human chromosome 1.

Why This Matters for PCR

The study used nested PCR - two rounds of amplification:

- Round 1: Outer primers (20 cycles)

- Round 2: Nested primers (30 cycles) - generates the final product

With 50 total cycles and primers that match human DNA:

- The nested forward primer (100% human match) will bind human DNA

- The 18/20 matches (90%) can still bind - PCR tolerates 1-2 mismatches, especially at the 5’ end

- Any human sample could potentially give a “positive” result

The Unvaccinated Results Make Sense Now

From the study’s own data:

The detection rate in vaccinated people drops to the same level as unvaccinated over time. This suggests the ~50% “baseline” is likely assay noise from human DNA cross-reactivity, not vaccine mRNA.

3 of 6 unvaccinated women tested “positive” - exactly what you’d expect if the primers are amplifying human sequences.

Conclusion

The study’s “vaccine-specific” primers are not vaccine-specific at all:

- 1 primer perfectly matches human chromosome 1

- 3 primers match human DNA at 18/20 bases (sufficient for PCR binding)

- The 50% positive rate in unvaccinated people likely reflects human DNA amplification, not vaccine detection

This is a fundamental primer design flaw that should have been caught by:

1. The researchers (basic BLAST check before experiments)

2. Peer reviewers

3. The journal editors

Why Deleted Instead of Retracted?

Speculation:

- Retraction requires a formal process - investigation, author response, public record

- Deletion leaves no trace - no DOI, no retraction notice, no explanation

- The flaw is so fundamental (primers match human genome) that it’s not a “mistake” that can be corrected - the entire study is invalid

- A retraction notice explaining “our vaccine-specific primers match human DNA” would be embarrassing and quotable

- Deletion allows the journal and authors to pretend it never happened

TL;DR

Researchers claimed to find vaccine mRNA in 50% of unvaccinated people. Their “vaccine-specific” detection method uses primers that match the human genome - including one perfect 20/20 match to chromosome 1. They were likely detecting human DNA, not vaccine mRNA. The study was deleted rather than retracted, leaving no public record of what went wrong.

Technical Details

BLAST Results Against GRCh38.p14

**Primer 1 - `CGTGATCCGGGGAGATGAAG` (1254 F outer):**

- NC_000016.10 (Chromosome 16), position 6,834,975-6,834,994: 90% identity (18/20, 2 mismatches)

**Primer 2 - `ACTTCACCGGCTGTGTGATT` (1337 F nested):**

- NC_000001.11 (Chromosome 1), position 33,048,488-33,048,507: **100% identity (20/20, 0 mismatches)**

**Primer 3 - `TGCTGGAATGGCAGGAACTT` (1745 R nested):**

- NC_000012.12 (Chromosome 12), position 55,432,051-55,432,070: 90% identity (18/20, 2 mismatches)

**Primer 4 - `GGGATCTCTAACGGCGTCTG` (1791 R outer):**

- NC_000003.12 (Chromosome 3), position 187,273,415-187,273,434: 90% identity (18/20, 2 mismatches)

Study Reference

Mordechay L, Baum G, Gabbay-Benziv R, Weinberger H, Morgenstern MF. (2025). Detection of Pfizer BioNTech Messenger RNA COVID-19 Vaccine in Human Blood, Placenta and Semen. Ann Case Rep 10: 2428. DOI: 10.29011/2574-7754.102428

Archived version: https://web.archive.org/web/20251205172931/https:/www.gavinpublishers.com/assets/articles_pdf/Detection-of-Pfizer-BioNTech-Messenger-RNA-COVID-19-Vaccine-in-Human-Blood-Placenta-and-Semen.pdf

