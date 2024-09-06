From the "WTF!!!" files - almost 700 million monkey pox injections being shipped across the US?!?
Reporting on an InfoWars episode with Alex Jones here:
Trucking Company Boss Blows Whistle: Biden-Harris Admin Transporting Monkeypox 'Vaccines' Nationwide before Election - News Addicts
“A trucking company boss has come forward to blow the whistle and reveal that his company has been hired by the Biden-Harris administration to transport monkeypox mRNA “vaccines” across the country – enough to double-dose for every American – ahead of the November elections.”
Two doses for 335 million Americans = 670 million doses.
“The caller continued: “Specifically it will go onto our trucks to the airports and then onto cargo aircraft, possibly for a worldwide distribution, or at least throughout the country.”
“He was asked to transport the vaccines from La Vergne, Tennessee directly to Memphis, then Indianapolis, and into an aircraft to be shipped throughout America at a record pace.”
Maybe the doses are headed for the Central Africa Republic. or news on the brand of the “vaccines” – are they taken from small pox stockpiles?
Onwards!!!
If this is true, none of it makes sense to "us". but you can be sure "they" are up to something at OUR expense. And we will be the last to find out what it is.
How are they POSSIBLY going to get anyone to buy this? From a post I wrote a few weeks ago:
It’s bad, you guys. From roughly this time last year, cases of the terrifying disease formerly known as monkey pox are up one hundred and sixty terrifying percent, and deaths are up nineteen oh-my-god-we’re-all-gonna-perish percent.
To put those perilous percentages into perspective, this year’s death total for mpox around the entire planet (the overwhelming majority of which have occurred in Africa) is… 524.
Five hundred and twenty-four.
I hope I don’t need to say it, but I will: Every death is a tragic one. [Please observe a solemn and sincere moment of silence for the dearly departed.] But compare the novel marsupialpox to, say, obesity—which kills 4.72 million people around the globe annually—or starvation— which causes 9 million heartbreaking deaths—or tuberculosis—which sends 1.3 million souls to the afterlife every year—or even anemia (low iron)—which snuffs out 6,021 lives in the US alone every twelve months—and it certainly makes one wonder what criteria the WHO is using to define an “emergency.”
