Reporting on an InfoWars episode with Alex Jones here:

Trucking Company Boss Blows Whistle: Biden-Harris Admin Transporting Monkeypox 'Vaccines' Nationwide before Election - News Addicts

“A trucking company boss has come forward to blow the whistle and reveal that his company has been hired by the Biden-Harris administration to transport monkeypox mRNA “vaccines” across the country – enough to double-dose for every American – ahead of the November elections.”

Two doses for 335 million Americans = 670 million doses.

“The caller continued: “Specifically it will go onto our trucks to the airports and then onto cargo aircraft, possibly for a worldwide distribution, or at least throughout the country.”

“He was asked to transport the vaccines from La Vergne, Tennessee directly to Memphis, then Indianapolis, and into an aircraft to be shipped throughout America at a record pace.”

Maybe the doses are headed for the Central Africa Republic. or news on the brand of the “vaccines” – are they taken from small pox stockpiles?

